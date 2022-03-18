Liam Cruickshank is a kind, friendly, and outgoing Senior at RMHS. Liam is someone who always tries to make his fellow students and teammates welcome. Liam said, “During the soccer season, I have always tried to include underclassmen as best as I could, because I knew the same would have meant a lot to me when I was an underclassmen.” Because of his devotion to the things he deeply cares about and his kindness, Liam is a role model for other students at RMHS.
At RMHS, Liam splits his time between his schoolwork, sports, and his clubs.
This year, Liam is taking AP English Literature, AP US Government, Honors Environmental Science, Intro to Calculus, Spanish 5, and World War II Pacific Theater.
Because he was given more options as a Senior to pick his schedule, Liam is enjoying all of his classes this year, especially his AP US Government class and his World War II class with Ms. Bailey and Mr. D'Entremont, respectively.
Throughout his time in high school, history classes have always been Liam’s favorite. He said, “Each year I have been lucky to have good teachers in these classes and the curriculum has always interested me.” A few of Liam’s favorite teachers that he has had in the past are Ms. Bailey, Ms. Smith, and Ms. Donahue because, in addition to keeping their classes fun and entertaining, “[they] care about their student’s well being more than any other teachers I ever had.”
Outside of his schoolwork, Liam plays on the RMHS Boys Varsity Soccer team. During the fall season, Liam would play either winger or outside midfielder. The team had a good season and was able to make it to the second round of the MIAA playoffs.
During these last four years, Liam has devoted a lot of his time and effort into a few different community service activities and clubs. The one he spends the most time with is the RMHS Habitat for Humanity Club, where he is an officer of the club. H4H, as it is known around RMHS, is a group of students who, in a desire to give back to their community, have volunteered their time at Habitat for Humanity ReStores and at other Habitat projects. ReStores are stores that take donations of used goods to sell to local families at a very affordable price. Liam has helped organize regular trips to the ReStore for the Habitat for Humanity Club. Another loss to the pandemic was the club’s annual service trip to Winston-Salem, North Carolina to build houses. The trip was postponed multiple times but the students are currently looking forward to finally making this great experience happen this summer. Liam is also involved with the RMHS Politics Club. This club meets weekly during Thursday flex blocks to discuss and debate political issues. Outside of RMHS, Liam has continued to serve his community. During the summer he taught CCD to kids at St. Agnes Parish here in Reading. During the summer, he works at a local soccer camp. Finally, he volunteered to be a poll worker during the 2020 Presidential election. Outside of his community service work, Liam has a job as a youth soccer referee and at Cafe Capri, here in
Reading.
There are a few people that Liam would like to thank for the impact they had on him throughout his life and during high school. He said, “I would like to thank my parents and Paul Orlando, my JV soccer coach, for always being supportive and encouraging throughout high school.”
For his future plans, Liam is currently unsure of where he will be attending college in the fall. Like many other RMHS seniors, Liam has applied to a number of schools, heard back from some, but is still waiting on others. He is yet to make a final decision. One thing he does know is that he will be studying Economics and Finance.
Liam lives on Copeland Avenue with his parents, Ann and Robert Cruickshank, and his younger brother, Conall Cruickshank (16).
