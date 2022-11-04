READING - Commissioners for the Reading Municipal Light Department (RMLD) last night named internal candidate Gregory Phipps as their top choice to lead day-to-day operations at the municipal utility.
Ultimately beating out two other finalists vying for the leadership post, Phipps quickly emerged at Thursday night’s Board of Commissioner’s meeting as the favorite to succeed former General Manager Coleen O’Brien, who retired last summer.
With individual members of RMLD’s Board of Commissioners announcing their pick for the leadership position in order of seniority, the interim general manager quickly picked up four votes of support.
And while each commissioner characterized the other two finalists as more than qualified for the general manager’s position, those backing Phipps’ candidacy last night argued the interim general manager has proved himself a capable leader in recent months.
“My vote will be for Greg Phipps. Over these past months, he has demonstrated leadership to the board relative to his work on the union contracts and in securing the site or sites for the new Wilmington substation. He’s also fostered a different kind of workplace at the RMLD,” said senior commissioner Phillip Pacino.
“Greg has achieved a great deal during his time as interim. He’s won praise from key people across our communities and from people we need to work with,” later commented RMLD Commissioner David Talbot. “I too will be supporting Greg to become our next general manager.”
Though later voting with her colleagues to make Phipps’ selection official, Commissioner Marlena Bita threw an initial symbolic vote of support for job finalist Jared Carpenter, a former staff engineer at RMLD who now works as a utilities’ division manager at the Port of Oakland in California.
According to Bita, she is hoping that by officially naming Carpenter as her top choice for the job, the finalist might consider sticking around and accepting another RMLD management position.
“I don’t need to vote, because it’s irrelevant at this point,” said Bita, noting the upswell of support for Phipps’ candidacy. “I will tell you that every week I tell [our Select Board and town manager] how much I love working with [Phipps] and how excited I am for the future of RMLD.”
“I am fully on board with team Phipps. However, having said that, after meeting the other two candidates last night, I don’t want them to slip through our fingers. So I’m going to vote for Jared Carpenter to show my faith in his talent,” the chair continued.
Mentioned several times by other RMLD members, third job finalist Jonathan Blair, who heads up Ipswich’s municipal light department, was also praised for this credentials.
Echoing the chairwoman’s sentiments, RMLD Commissioner John Stempeck later advised Phipps he wants to discuss ways to woo other one or both of the other job finalists to RMLD.
“I got some thoughts I’d like to share with you on that,” Stempeck told the general manager, who was seated in the audience during last night’s meeting.
