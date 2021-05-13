READING - While some municipal buildings have remained shuttered since the COVID-19 pandemic first hit more than a year ago, staffers at the Reading Public Library will early next week reopen their Middlesex Avenue facility for the second time.
Earlier this week, Library Director Amy Lannon announced that beginning on Monday, the town’s book enthusiasts will once again be allowed to stroll through the library’s book stacks without an appointment.
The long push back towards a resumption of traditional library hours and services comes about four months after Mass. Governor Charles Baker ordered all libraries in the state shuttered as a second wave in COVID-19 infections rolled across the nation.
“As the library moves forward in Phase 4 of our complete library reopening, we are removing appointment-only browsing. This means that you can come in anytime the library is open to browse and use the self-checkout for materials like books, magazines, music, and movies,” Lannon explained in a recent message to the general public.
“Due to capacity limits, we still require computer and study appointments. In keeping with town and state guidelines, masks continue to be required throughout the building,” she added.
With local governments forced to reinvent the way business is done during the COVID-19 era, Reading’s Public Library employees have perhaps adapted better than any other municipal department in shifting its service models to virtual formats and outdoor settings.
Lannon also led the town in trying to return to some semblance of normalcy after the first frightening surge in COVID-19 cases swept across the state in the spring of 2020.
Specifically, weeks after state officials first announced plans to loosen pandemic-related work and public gathering restrictions under a multi-phased reopening plan unveiled in May of 2020, library staffers began combing through the library-specific guidelines.
About two-weeks after the state first allowed libraries to reopen at a 40 percent capacity under Phase 3, Lannon became the first city department head to appear before Reading’s Board of Health looking for approval of a plan to methodically resume in-person services.
Ultimately, the Board of Health last July okayed that partial restoration of services at the library. By the beginning of August, staffers were already serving residents looking to borrow reading materials through “pop-up” events staged in the Middlesex Avenue facility’s parking lot.
The library then allowed guests to prebook appointments to use computer stations and study areas, and by last October, the building reopened entirely at a reduced 50 percent capacity.
The public library is pushing for a second return to normalized operations as the latest COVID-19 outbreak shows promising signs that it is abating. The state is also leading the nation in terms of vaccination rates, with Baker at a public event earlier this week estimating that at least 74 percent of the state’s residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 immunization.
Ending the district’s partial reliance on virtual classrooms, Reading’s Public Schools also late last month returned all of the town’s students back to a full regimen of in-person learning.
