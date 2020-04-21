READING – The School Committee last night cancelled the final tuition payment by families enrolled in full day kindergarten and RISE pre-school by a unanimous vote.
The decision rejected the full payment policy announced last week by Superintendent of Schools Dr. John Doherty.
In an apparent pre-arranged deal worked out behind the scenes, School Committee Vice Chairman Tom Wise read a prepared motion to eliminate the final payment. A presentation followed by Chief Financial officer Gail Dowd, who recommended forgiving the 10th and final payment.
Doherty did not speak during the discussion of the issue.
The School Committee had heard from parents opposed to paying for the classes which were cancelled starting March 16. As a result of the COVID 19 pandemic, some parents were no longer employed, had been furloughed or their business had closed as a result of the spreading illness, and they objected to paying for the extended day kindergarten which was not being provided.
School Committee chairman Chuck Robinson started the discussion commenting that the letter that went out did not intend to get anyone (dealing with the health crisis) anxious or upset and it was the product of the administration trying to do the best for the district.
In her presentation, Dowd said they recommended the last payment be waived or refunded.
For the full-day kindergarten, this would represent $113,920 in lost revenue and $33,595 in lost revenue at the RISE pre-school. She said this plan would recognize the family challenges of parents who were out of work or temporarily laid off and also the teachers’ commitment and the continuing remote learning and videos being provided by the schools.
She added they would most likely have to decrease the offset in the budget, and there would already be lower revenues next year due to decreased kindergarten enrollment.
In answer to a question from Committee member John Parks Dowd said there would be no furloughs of staff.
After the vote Robinson thanked Dowd and Doherty for rolling up their sleeves and looking at the issue.
