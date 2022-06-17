READING - The following information was released to the public on Thursday afternoon June 16 by Reading Superintendent of Schools Tom Milaschewski and Police Chief David Clark:
“In line with our commitment to keeping our community safe and informed, we wanted to let you know that last night, the Reading Police Department received a report that an unidentified female adult invited two school-aged children to approach her car. This incident occurred in the vicinity of Joshua Eaton and Barrows and the car was an olive green Subaru with a yellow/blue or white/orange license plate, operated by a female likely in her 60s.
The Reading Police Department continues to investigate this incident and out of an abundance of caution will increase police presence at our schools during arrival and dismissal times over the next few days. As we approach summer, this incident reminds us all of the importance of speaking with our children about safety in our community.
For speaking with children about safety, the schools and police department arealways available to support these conversations.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.