Pete Koster is a kind, studious, and involved member of the Reading Memorial High School community. Committed to his activities and academics, Pete is a model student. When asked what he would remember the most about high school, Pete said, “All of the amazing people that I have met throughout my high school career. Whether it was spending tons of time together at band or robotics, or just being in classes together.” Pete’s favorite moment in high school was winning the 2019 home robotics competition.
After maintaining the Honor Roll for his Freshman and Sophomore years and ascending to High Honor Roll last year, Pete hopes to keep up his academic accomplishments this year with an impressive repertoire of classes that include Advanced Placement Calculus BC, Advanced Placement Computer Science, Advanced Placement US Government and Politics, Advanced Placement Biology, and Honors Journalism. One of Pete's past favorite classes was Advanced Placement Chemistry with Mr. Buono because he never gave too much unnecessary work. Pete said, “All of the homework and classwork we received was vital to the class and understanding the material, nothing more.”
Mr. Buono and another teacher, Ms. Crosby, made an impact on Pete’s development as a student at RMHS. Pete said, “Ms. Crosby showed me how high school is going to be difficult, and I am going to have to work really hard if I want to get good grades. Mr. Buono opened my eyes to chemistry while lecturing us almost everyday, which taught me how to be more independent in school.”
Pete is President and Team Captain of the RMHS Science Olympiad team. The Science Olympiad team is a group of students at RMHS that participate in state and regional science competitions. For all three years Pete has competed with the team, they have come in the top 20 teams each year.
Pete is also a member of the RMHS robotics team, the Robockets. In fact, one of his favorite moments in high school came when the Robockets won the home robotics competition during his freshman year.
In addition to the robotics and science teams, Pete is a member of the RMHS Drama Club. Another activity Pete enjoys is Band. Pete is highly involved with the RMHS Symphonic band, Jazz band, and Marching band. When Pete was a freshman, the marching band received a high score of 94.9 at the New England Scholastic Band Association finals.
When asked who at RMHS he would like to thank, Pete said “I would like to thank one of the staff members, Lexi Muse, who has helped me during Band for the past three years. She has been such a role model for me, and has always motivated me to make myself and the people around me as good as we possibly can be.”
Pete has also contributed many hours of his time to community service. Pete said, “My favorite community service activity is coaching at the Coolidge Science Olympiad Team. The science team was a highlight of my middle school years, and I want to help give other middle schoolers the same experience that I had.”
Pete’s favorite food is bacon, his favorite restaurant Nella’s Pizza, and his favorite dessert is vanilla soft serve ice cream. His favorite movie is Ferris Bueller’s Day Off and his favorite actor is Pete Davidson.
Pete’s favorite quote comes from his classmate, Charlie Lloyd. “Stairs: First we down there, now we all the way up here.”
In his free time, Pete enjoys hanging out with his friends. Pete works as a server at North Ave. Diner in Wakefield.
For his future plans, Pete hopes to study either Chemistry or Chemical Engineering but is unsure of where, as he is in the middle of the college applications process.
Pete lives on Bancroft Avenue with his parents, Diana and Marcel, and his sister, Emma (15).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.