READING - Pointing out that several major Reading Center housing projects relied upon state-encouraged, transit-oriented development initiatives, the town’s State House delegation strongly objects to the MBTA’s proposal to eliminate a major bus route and slash local commuter rail runs.
Earlier this month, House Minority Leader Bradley Jones (R-N. Reading), State Rep. Richard Haggerty (D-Woburn), and State Senator Jason Lewis (D-Winchester) all urged MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak to reconsider a proposal to completely eliminate local stops in Reading along the Route 136 bus that heads to and from downtown Reading to Orange Line train stations at Oak Grove in Melrose and Malden Station.
The three legislators also bemoaned the public transit system management team’s plans to substantially pull back on commuter rail services by slashing all weekend services and ending evening stops at Reading Station off of Lincoln Street after 9 p.m.
The MBTA’s Fiscal Management Control Board (FMCB) is scheduled to deliberate and potentially vote on the service cutbacks next Monday. If approved, the commuter rail schedule changes could go into effect as soon as January, while most other adjustments would occur during the spring and summer of 2021.
“As drafted, the proposal will cut in half the available bus service in Reading, and the reduction of commuter rail service will significantly challenge the town’s long-standing economic development and housing production efforts,” the Beacon Hill delegation remarked in a Nov. 19 letter to Poftak.
“[W]e firmly believe these proposed cuts go way too far, are premature, and will inflict major harm on Reading. We call on you to immediately shelve this plan or, at the very least, to significantly scale back these cuts,” the trio furthered.
Lewis, Jones, and Haggerty circulated the comment letter to their constituents in response to the MBTA’s so-called “Forging Ahead” plan in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Released in early November, Poftak in a message to state citizens explained that massive service cuts to all sectors of Massachusetts’ public transit system are being pitched in the face of unprecedented declines in ridership trends over the past eight months.
Those drastically changed commuter patterns, coming as thousands of area residents work remotely instead of heading into Boston and other major employment hubs, have left MBTA managers worried about the agency’s long-term financial viability, which is heavily dependent upon revenues from train and bus fares.
As an example, Poftac and Mass. Department of Transportation (MassDOT) Secretary Stephanie Pollack, through a prepared statement released at the outset of this month, explained that prior to the pandemic, the MBTA served an average 1.26 million customers each day. Now, under current estimates, only 330,000 customers are accessing public transportation services today.
“The Commuter Rail is experiencing approximately 13 percent of its pre-COVID ridership with about 8.5 percent of its normal ridership during morning peak periods,” the MBTA, in a statement issued on Nov. 9, said of its worst hit service.
Seeing ridership numbers drop by some 76 percent since last March, rapid transit lines, which include the Orange Line trains that head into Boston from Oak Grove and Malden Station, have also experienced drastic changes, according to the state managers.
Meanwhile, bus lines, now serving about 171,000 citizens each day, have also seen ridership numbers drop to 41 percent of pre-pandemic levels.
“COVID-19 has had a significant impact on ridership and the MBTA is releasing these proposed changes to adjust to the realities created by COVID-19, while protecting service for those who depend on it most,” said Poftak last month.
“I want to reassure our riders that these service changes are not permanent, do not include any fare changes, and will not take effect immediately. We are carrying out a comprehensive outreach process and encourage all members of the public to provide comments and feedback,” added the MBTA head.
According to the town’s legislative team, though understanding the rationale behind the “Forging Ahead” proposal, they nonetheless view the service cuts as short-sighted given expectations that COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted in the months ahead as a vaccines becomes available.
The trio also argued the cuts are particularly harmful to Reading, which has in recent years okayed the construction of hundreds of downtown apartments and condos under the state’s 40R or smart-growth zoning regs, which encourage the placement of housing near public transportation services.
“Despite the pandemic, many of our constituents still rely on public transportation to get to their jobs, school, medical appointments, and elsewhere. Furthermore, we expect the economy to continue
rebounding next year -- particularly once a vaccine becomes available -- and public transit ridership will start growing again just as these harmful cuts are implemented,” the legislators’ wrote in their recent letter.
“Access to public transportation is also critical to our local and regional economic development strategies, including downtown revitalization efforts and the production of badly needed affordable
housing. Reading has pursued zoning reforms and transit-oriented development, which has been strongly encouraged by the Baker administration, and these efforts will be severely impacted if the
MBTA proceeds with these cuts,” the correspondence continues.
