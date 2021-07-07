MEDFORD - Following a chaotic arraignment process marked by repeated outbursts, a Malden District Court judge yesterday ordered held without bail seven of the 10 men arrested over the weekend for their alleged role in an armed standoff with police along I-95 last weekend.
With the Medford courthouse packed full of family members and others supporting the out-of-state militia members, Judge Emily Karstetter on Tuesday agreed to a prosecutorial request that all of the defendants be held pending a dangerousness hearing.
That hearing, during which prosecutors for Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan’s office intend to argue that each of the men should be held indefinitely pending trial on a series of gun charges, is scheduled to take place on Friday.
All of the individuals arraigned on Tuesday, some of whom refused to work with their court-appointed public defenders, pled not guilty by a default entry ordered by the judge.
Technically, when yesterday’s court proceedings began, court observers had expected that all ten adult males taken into custody following Saturday’s standoff by the Reading, Stoneham, and Wakefield lines would be arraigned.
However, the process was quickly marred and delayed by a series of outbursts by observers watching the proceedings via video-streaming service Zoom.
With various unidentified Zoom spectators shouting out “treason” and on some occasions insulting the judge, Karstetter several times had to order the feeds of participants muted. Multiple recesses were also called.
By the end of the court session, at least three of the adult defendants had yet to answer to the variety of weapons charges, which include unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition, use of body armor in commission of a crime, possession of a high capacity weapon, and improper storage of firearms in a vehicle.
At least two of those defendants are set to be arraigned today. One of those parties, listed in court documents as a John Doe #2, has allegedly refused to identify himself to police. The second to be arraigned today is 27-year-old Alban El Curraugh, of Bronx, New York.
The judge also ordered a third suspect, who has also refused to disclose his identity, to be held without bail pending fingerprinting. John Doe #1 is next due back in court on Friday.
The defendants began clashing with the judge around the arrangement process from the start of Tuesday’s proceedings. The first to appear before Karstetter, 40-year-old Pawtucket, Rhode Island resident Quinn Cumberlander refused to answer basic questions posed by the judge and repeatedly professed his innocence.
“I haven’t committed a crime,” quipped Cumberlander, who like many of his co-defendants, insists that he is a foreign national of “Moorish” descent.
“I object to being held without bail. I am not a threat to society or anybody,” the defendant later said.
Later on in the day, self-professed militia leader Jamhal Tavon Latimer, 29, of Providence, Rhode Island, insisted that he and his fellow defendants should be set free pending trial given the peaceful surrender of the group at the end of Saturday’s standoff.
Latimer, according to prosecutors also goes by the alias of Jamal Talib Abdullah Bey.
When Latimer later began sparring with the judge over his case proceeding without a court-appointed attorney acting on his behalf, the 29-year-old was ordered removed from the room.
“I don’t need a dangerousness hearing! I should be released,” shouted the defendant as he was led out of the courtroom.
Others pleading not guilty to the charges yesterday included:
• 21-year-old Bronx, New York resident Robert Rodriguez;
• 23-year-old Wilfredo Hernandez, of Bronx, New York;
• Aaron Lamont Johnson, 29, of Detroit, Michigan;
• Lamar Dow, 34, of Bronx, New York;
• and 29-year-old Conrad Pierre, of Baldwin, New York.
According to Assistant Middlesex District Attorney Graham Van Epps, Saturday’s standoff began at around 2 a.m. when a Mass. State Police trooper spotted two vans pulled over in the breakdown lane on I-95 in the vicinity of Stoneham’s Route 28 exit and the Walker’s Brook Drive exit in Reading.
After noticing several of the individuals had rifles slung over the shoulders as others were fueling up the vehicles with gasoline from jerry cans, the trooper asked the men to identify themselves and produce gun licensing paperwork.
When the suspects allegedly refused, with some in the group purportedly retreating to a tree line off the highway as backup arrived, the standoff that resulted in the closure of both sides of I-95 and a shelter-in-place order in Wakefield and Reading began.
During subsequent negotiations between Latimer and state police specialists, the alleged militia leader explained the men were part of a group known as “Rise of the Moors” and were heading to Maine for “training”.
According to authorities and Latimer, who uploaded a series of live-streamed videos to social media during the standoff early Saturday, all of the suspects identify as indigenous American citizens who are exempt from various state and federal laws.
Specifically, followers of the ‘Moorish sovereign citizens’ group claim that Moorish empire, which controlled almost the entirety of Spain and Portugal, portions of Italy, and large swaths of northern and western Africa between 711 and 1492, had established settlements and trade routes in the Americas long before Christopher Columbus’ voyage to the New World.
‘Rise of the Moors’ members identify as the ancestors of those populations and insist that a treaty inked between the fledgling United States of America and Morocco in 1787 protects their rights as a free indigenous people.
“Our nation has a treaty with your government,” insisted the group’s leader in a live-streamed commentary as he walked along the shuttered highway on Saturday morning. “We were extra careful so as to not violate the federal laws of the United States. They specify as to why we’re not prohibited from bearing arms…[If the police disagree with that interpretation of the law], please hand us a summons or a ticket so we can get our day in court and have a judge decide.”
