DAY IN COURT - At Malden District Court, Lamar Dow (top) and Aaron Johnson (bottom)are arraigned on Tuesday, July 6, in Medford, Mass., resulting from the hours long I-95 highway stand off July 3. The defendants, 10 men and a 17-year-old juvenile, say they're members of a group called Rise of the Moors and not subject to federal or state laws. They face several charges including unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.