READING - This Tuesday the Reading Center for Active Living Committee will give a presentation to the Select Board on its latest efforts towards a new senior/community center to replace the aging Pleasant Street Center.
The presentation will be one of several heard by the committee tomorrow evening, with the agenda also including a presentation by the town’s consultant on the coming year’s water and sewer rates, from the Economic Development Director on the town’s parking kiosk rollout, and from the Town Forest Committee.
The meeting will take place in the Select Board Meeting Room at Town Hall starting at 7 p.m. and will also be live streamed over Zoom and RCTV.
---
Mosquito control seminar
Today marks the official first day of spring, and with warmer weather on the horizon town officials are set to hold a mosquito control information seminar to inform residents of what they can expect as the bugs return in the coming weeks. The seminar will take place over Zoom on Thursday from 3 to 3:30 p.m., and residents interested in participating can join by scanning the QR code on the flier posted on the town’s website.
---
Winter parking ban now in effect
Reading’s annual winter parking ban is now in effect and for the remainder of the season no overnight parking will be allowed on any public way or municipal parking lot from 1 to 6 a.m. in order to help keep the roads clear in the event of snow.
Those who have a Reading Resident Parking Pass can park overnight at the train depot on the Lincoln Street side at the smaller southern lot. There is signage indicating the proper lot, and those who park there during a snow event must remove their vehicles at 6 a.m. so the plows can work unimpeded. The parking ban will remain in effect throughout the winter.
---
The following meetings are currently scheduled on the Town of Reading website. All remote meetings’ login information can be found online:
Today:
Permanent Building Committee, 6 p.m., Town Hall, Select Board Meeting Room, Zoom.
Community Planning and Development Commission, 7:30 p.m., Town Hall, Conference Room, Zoom.
Tuesday:
Select Board, 7 p.m., Town Hall, Select Board Meeting Room, Zoom and RCTV.
Wednesday:
Retirement Board, 9:30 a.m., 2 Haven Street Unit 307, Conference Room.
Climate Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Conservation Commission, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Historic District Commission, 7 p.m., Town Hall, Conference Room.
Thursday:
Commissioners of Trust Funds, 7 p.m., Town Hall, Conference Room.
---
Mac Cerullo is a correspondent for the Reading Chronicle. If you have any events that you’d like published in the notebook, please contact Mac at mcerullo11@gmail.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.