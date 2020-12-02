WASHINGTON, D.C. .— Melrose Congresswoman Katherine Clark, who previously represented Reading as a state senator, recently rose to the rank of Assistant House Speaker after easy fending off a re-election challenge from Stoneham Select Board member Caroline Colarusso earlier this month.
Before first being elected to the US Congress during a special election in 2013, Clark served in the State Senate seat presently held by Winchester Democrat Jason Lewis. Now, less than a decade after heading to Washington, D.C., she finds herself nominated to serve as one of US Speaker of the House Nancy’s Pelosi’s top lieutenants.
After her recent election to the leadership post, Clark, whose congressional district includes neighboring Woburn and Winchester, looked forward to the work ahead.
“Thank you to my colleagues for the incredible honor of serving as Assistant Speaker for the 117th Congress. The challenges facing our country are great, but so are the possibilities,” said Clark in a prepared statement last week. “Our Caucus is resolute in our commitment to eliminating the virus, aiding families, and recharging our economy in the face of this pandemic.”
“While vitally important, our work cannot end there. This is the moment for America to unite together and finally build a nation that fulfills our promise of justice for all. We cannot settle for normal, but must instead expand the parameters of prosperity to ensure everyone has the same opportunities for success,” she added.
As assistant speaker, Clark becomes the fourth-ranking Democrat in the legislative chamber. The Melrose resident, 57, beat out Rhode Island challenger David Cicilline in the leadership contest.
A Connecticut native who was elected to the Melrose School Committee about seven years after moving to the neighboring city in 1995, Clark’s political star has risen quickly since her initial foray into politics.
After a failed bid to oust former State Senator Richard Tisei from his Beacon Hill seat, Clark recovered from the defeat and successfully won a seat on the Mass. House of Representatives in 2008. Just three years later, she would capture Tisei’s old seat after the Wakefield Republican ran for lieutenant governor alongside current Gov. Charles Baker in 2010.
A few years later, Clark ran for Congress during a political game of musical chairs that resulted from John Kerry’s appointment as Secretary of State during former President Barack Obama’s second term that began in Jan. of 2013.
Clark ultimately edged out a number of candidates vying for the congressional seat long held by Malden Democrat Edward Markey, who vacated his seat to run of the US Senate seat vacated by Kerry.
Born in Connecticut, Clark worked as an attorney in several states before moving to Massachusetts in 1995, where she worked in state government.
