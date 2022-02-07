READING - Two more Reading residents have died of COVID-19, the town reported in its most recent coronavirus update, bringing the death toll to 53 since the pandemic began.
Reading’s active case numbers have continued to decline, though more slowly compared to the sharp drop from January’s record-setting spike. The latest update reported 108 active cases, compared to 129 the prior week.
The town’s total case numbers appear to have been revised, as the listed total is now lower than the number reported previously. As of now the town is reporting a total of 4,444 total cases since the pandemic began, with 4,267 recoveries, 53 deaths and 16 cases transferred to other jurisdictions.
---
Open Space and Recreation Plan
Throughout the month of February the town will be holding a virtual open house regarding its updated Open Space and Recreation Plan. The town is seeking input on its draft OSRP and for residents to let it know what it got right, what’s missing and how else it might be improved. Residents can participate in the open house by visiting https://readingopenspaceandrec.com/virtualopenhouse.
---
Indoor mask mandate
Due to the current COVID-19 case numbers in the area, the Reading Board of Health recently voted to implement an indoor mask mandate for all indoor public spaces in town. That includes the hallways and common areas of multi-unit homes and apartment complexes, gyms and fitness centers (even while working out) and in restaurants when not actively eating or drinking.
---
Parking and compost stickers
This year’s 2022 Resident Parking and Compost Access stickers are now available for sale at the Reading Police Department and online. One sticker allowing a specific vehicle parking in resident and commuter permit parking spaces and access to the Compost Center is $150, and one additional parking pass for the same family will be $25. In addition, there are also stickers allowing access to the Compost Center only for $25, and $15 for residents aged 65 and over.
Those interested in buying a pass in person should visit the police station’s administrative office on the second floor on Monday through Thursday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Stickers won’t be available at the dispatch window, and only exact cash or check payment is accepted.
---
The following meetings are currently scheduled on the Town of Reading website. All remote meetings’ login information can be found online:
Today:
Permanent Building Committee, 6 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Council on Aging, 6:30 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Community Planning and Development Commission, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Tuesday:
Special Education Parent Advisory Council, 7 p.m., RMHS, Library.
Town Forest Committee, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Bylaw Committee, 7:30 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Wednesday:
Parker Middle School Council, 5 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Climate Advisory Council, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Conservation Commission, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Parking Advisory and Recommendations Committee, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Reading Center for Active Living Committee, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
---
Mac Cerullo is a correspondent for the Reading Chronicle. If you have any events that you’d like published in the notebook, please contact Mac at mcerullo11@gmail.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.