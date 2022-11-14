READING — A handful of local athletic facilities will be the topic of conversation at Tuesday’s Select Board Meeting. Among the items on the agenda, the board will vote to accept the gift of a new baseball field at the Joshua Eaton School, discuss the future location of pickleball courts in Reading and hear a presentation from the Reading Ice Arena Authority and discuss a lease renewal for the property.
The board is also expected to vote on a Select Board representative to the Symonds Way Exploratory Committee, vote on placing a menorah on the Town Common over the upcoming holidays, vote on submitting a letter of Support for Safe Routes to School grant and hold a public hearing on placing stop signs at Hillcrest Road and Copeland Road.
The meeting will take place Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Town Hall’s Select Board Meeting Room. The meeting can also be streamed remotely on Zoom and RCTV.
Tree lighting ceremony
Reading’s annual Holiday Tree Lighting Celebration will take place in the Town Common on Sunday, Nov. 27, from 2-4:30 p.m. This year’s festivities will include a live ice sculpture, trolley rides, jugglers and other performances, hayrides, s’mores and even a visit from Santa Claus.
Senior Center Survey
As the town considers the construction of a new Senior/Community Center to replace the aging Pleasant Street Center, local officials are seeking input from the public on what residents would like to see from a potential project. Reading residents age 18-and-over are encouraged to complete a survey being conducted on the Senior/Community Center, which can be completed on the town’s website, in person at Town Hall, the Pleasant Street Center and at the Reading Public Library, or over the phone by calling the Gerontology Institute at 617-287-7413.
The following meetings are currently scheduled on the Town of Reading website. All remote meetings’ login information can be found online:
Monday:
Town Meeting, 7:30 p.m., RMHS, Performing Arts Center.
Tuesday:
Parker Middle School Council, 5:30 p.m., Parker Middle School, Conference Room, Zoom.
Board of Cemetery Trustees, 6 p.m., Town Hall, Berger Room.
Board of Library Trustees, 7 p.m., Reading Public Library, Community Room.
Select Board, 7 p.m., Town Hall, Select Board Meeting Room, Zoom, RCTV.
Special Education Parent Advisory Council, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting.
Wednesday:
Commissioners of Trust Funds, 9 a.m., Pleasant Street Center.
School Committee Policy Subcommittee, 9 a.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Cultural Council, 6 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Thursday:
RMHS School Council, 4 p.m., RMHS, School Library.
Mac Cerullo is a correspondent for the Reading Chronicle. If you have any events that you’d like published in the notebook, please contact Mac at mcerullo11@gmail.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.