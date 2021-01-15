To the Reading community, Margaret is the co-president of both Girl Rising Club and Politics Club, secretary of Model UN, and a founding member of We The Youth, as well as a member of the track team. More personally, Margaret is a friend to all and a kind person. Many people notice her as a helpful leader and devoted classmate. As someone who deeply cares about the good of the community, Margaret can be seen giving back in all aspects of the Reading community. Her teachers have labeled her as someone who is a positive role model and presence in class who influences others to get involved in social change.
When reflecting on her most exciting moments from Reading Memorial High School, Margaret shares that it revolved around her Model UN past meetings. Those weekends are ones she’ll never forget because of the multiple learning opportunities and new friendships.
“The Model UN meeting last year where we went to Boston for a conference. It was the first Model UN conference I’d been to which was a super interesting new experience in terms of learning how the conferences work and getting to engage in debate and international relations simulations, but it was also a very fun weekend to bond with my classmates and make some new friends while having fun in and out of the conferences,” Margaret shares.
Something she’ll forever remember about her time spent at RMHS is the many clubs and teams she's been a part of. Her hard work and dedication has landed her labels as co-president of both Girl Rising Club and Politics Club, and secretary of the Model UN club. She is also a founding member of We The Youth. In her past four years she’s also enjoyed running track.
“I will probably remember the clubs and sports I am a part of the most. Even when school got tough, discouraging, or boring, my clubs and sports were always an outlet for stress relief, fun, and being able to express myself and do what I like most,” Margaret shares.
Margaret looks forward to majoring in International Relations or Environmental Studies next fall. She would love to study human rights issues and eventually work in the field. Something she’s really interested in pursuing next year would be the effect of climate change on immigration and human rights issues. Although it's too early to tell where she'll be attending next year, Margaret looks forward to new opportunities and beginnings hopefully in the DC area.
Margaret has consistently challenged herself by taking numerous rigorous courses as well as ones that pertain to her interests. This year she’s enrolled in AP Government and Politics, Facing History and Ourselves, Honors Diverse Voices, Honors Film and Literature, AP Environmental Science, Honors Latin, and Calculus. Some of her favorite and notable classes that have influenced her deeply have been AP Government, AP Language and Composition, Diverse Voices, AP Environmental Science, and Facing History and Ourselves. To commemorate her hard work in her academics, Margaret has been inducted into the National Honor Society. She was also Summa Cum Laude on the National Latin Exam, again sealing her hard work in all her accomplishments.
In her free time, Margaret enjoys running track, spending time with friends, and baking. Some of her favorites include a fried chicken sandwich and the restaurant The Knack (in Orleans, MA). Her favorite actress is Viola Davis and her favorite movie is Bohemian Rhapsody. And lastly her favorite quote is, “Fight for the things you care about, but do it in a way that will lead others to join you.”
Margaret also really likes volunteering in and out of the Reading community. In the past, she’s volunteered during the summers at a day camp in Wellfleet helping lead and educate children on natural history and appreciating and understanding nature. In The Girl Rising club, she also engages in some community service projects, their biggest one being a winter donation drive for a local women’s shelter. As for her working history, she's been a Leader in Training at Mass Audubon Natural History Day Camp as well as a server at Red Barn Pizza. She also runs for the RMHS girls varsity cross country and both winter and spring track where she runs varsity hurdles.
Margaret would like to take this time to thank her close friends, family, and teachers for their support and encouragement through all her endeavors. She thanks her peers and friends for pushing her to be the best student and person, and her family for always being there. And lastly she would like to recognize the great teachers she's had the privilege of learning from that have changed her academically and personally over the years.
“I want to thank my parents and friends for supporting and helping me so much in school and in my personal life, and Jess Bailey for being so supportive, understanding, and motivating, both as a teacher, club advisor, and person through my years at RMHS.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.