Tanya Manoj is someone who's kind and always sporting a smile in the classrooms and hallways. She’s a continuous volunteer around the Reading Community, as well as a role model to the many students she teaches code to. Teachers share that she has a determination for her academics and helps create a fun atmosphere for all in her classes.
Because of her dedication to her studies, Tanya has persevered through her academics. With amazing greats, Tanya was accepted into the Cornell University last fall. This is a huge accomplishment for Tanya as she’s worked so hard for it. She will be majoring in Applied Economics and Management. She is looking forward to the next four years and the opportunities the university offers.
Tanya will always remember the great moments from Reading Memorial High School and will carry them on with her. She credits her friends and classmates for making high school so enjoyable.
“Some of my most exciting memories revolve around the robotics team. Every year, we host a large competition at the high school, with thousands of attendees. It’s a lot of work to plan, but it's a huge bonding experience and is a chance to spend time together as a team.
“I will remember the lunches and classes that I spent with my friends. I will always treasure those memories,” Tanya shares.
This year Tanya has constantly challenged herself by taking difficult courses. She was enrolled in Advanced Placement Literature, Advanced Placement Spanish, Advanced Placement European History, Advanced Placement Statistics, Advanced Placement Biology, and Multivariable Calculus.
“I’ve loved my English and Math classes at RMHS, especially AP Language and Composition, AP Literature, and BC Calculus,” Tanya shares.
To commemorate Tanya’s work ethic, she had been the recipient of many awards. She received the Harvard Book Award, and she is a gold medal recipient in National Spanish Exam, as well as the National Merit Finalist. Tanya is also a member of the Century Club.
Some of her favorites include the movie Crazy Rich Asians and Cookie Dough ice cream. A quote that she lives her life by and is motivated by is “Reach for the moon and even if you miss, you’ll land among the stars.” - Norman Peale.
Tanya has made a huge impact inside and around the Reading community. She had worked tremendously hard to become the Co-president of the robotics team for the past three years (leading the business side) and vice president of the student council. She is also the president of economics club (sophomore year), and has participated in the club, DECA.
Tanya volunteers in her free time as she enjoys giving back. She used to volunteer at the Reading Public Library as a Netguide. She also coached a local FIRST Lego League team. A lot of her volunteer work is through the robotics team, where she plans outreach events to get younger students excited about STEM. Tanya also enjoys planning various donation drives, whether that be book drives or food pantry drives through Student Council.
“I’m really passionate about ensuring that younger students have early exposure to STEM and feel confident in their abilities,” Tanya shares.
In her free time, Tanya loves spending time with friends and family and could be seen hanging out at the beach. She could also be seen working as an instructor for CodeWiz where she’s worked since her sophomore year. Here she lead summer camps and taught coding, 3D design, and robotics classes.
And now Tanya would like to thank her close friends and family for always being there for her. She would also like to highlight her inspirational teachers for devoting so much of their time to see her succeed.
“I’d like to thank all of my teachers for making senior year fun and memorable. In particular, I’d like to thank Mrs. Murphy and Mr. Skehan, teachers that I’ve had for several years now. I’ve loved the chance to return to their classrooms this year, and have learned so much,” Tanya shares.
“I would like to thank my family and friends for their constant support.” Tanya shares.
Tanya resides in Reading with her parents, Manoj and Vasuki, and younger brother Nathan (12).
