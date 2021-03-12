As a kind, compassionate, and dedicated student, Ashley has made a substantial impact on the Reading community. Classmates of Ashley often describe her as intelligent, helpful and extremely generous. Even people who do not know her see her as a kind and approachable person. To the RMHS community, Ashley is known for her dedication as she is someone who works hard and tries her best. Ashley has been on honor roll and is a member of National Honor Society for her hard work and dedication to leadership, athletics and community service.
Because of her love for kids, Ashley has dedicated many hours to the community organizations in Reading. She has given her time to teach Religious Education at Reading Parishes. She taught a class of 6th graders and loved the experience as she got to see and help them grow. Ashley also works and gives her time to help with the Extended Day Program at Reading elementary schools. There, she helps the teachers and plays with the kids after school. Ashley also babysits for her neighbors.
Ashley has been part of the RMHS Girls Field Hockey and Lacrosse teams during her time at the high school. Through this experience she was able to meet some of her close friends and develop so many memories with them. She shares that playing the sport and making memories with the teams was such a fun experience. She will always remember the kind words and encouragement from everyone on the teams. With sports being one of her best high school memories, Ashley shares that she will miss her teammates and coaches who all inspired her and pushed her to be her very best.
Ashley has taken advantage of the various classes that the high school had to offer. Freshman through junior year, she took Honors and Advanced Placement classes, and this year she is taking Advanced Placement Government, Advanced Placement Environmental Science, Honors Film and Literature, Honors Journalism, Intro to Calculus, and Spanish 5.
In her free time, Ashley loves hanging out with her friends and family, and loves taking to the beach, or around town. Some of her favorite things include eating pasta and ice cream and watching her favorite movie The Longest Ride.
Looking back on her time at the high school, Ashley will remember and miss her friends and teachers. She also will miss RMHS events like hockey games, football games and school spirit events. All of the people she met, and her close friends whom she shared so many moments with, are the people she is sad to leave.
Ashley feels that her high school experience has truly shaped her into the young woman she is today. She has had so many amazing memories and experiences that she will remember forever. She feels that time in high school has shaped her and helped her become who she is. She shares that she will take the skills she mastered in high school to new heights in the future.
Ashley shares a quote that motivates her by Walt Disney, “All our dreams can come true, if we have the courage to pursue them.”
Excited for the future, Ashley plans to attend a college or university to study communications, and hopes to explore the different options within that major. Currently she is undecided on a school to pursue this major, but will decide soon and is looking forward to the new possibilities that will come.
Ashley would like to thank the teachers who make RMHS a great place to be and who encourage and motivate their students.
She is also forever grateful to her family for their love and support. They have taught her to reach beyond her goals, and encourage those around her to do the same.
“I would like to thank my friends and family for always being there and supporting me,” she shares.
Ashley Keaveney resides on Wilson Street with her parents Brian and Kristi and siblings Brendan (20), Courtney (16) and Brady (13).
