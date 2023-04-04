READING – Bob and Chris Schifiliti are all for the town’s effort to save money when it comes to trash collection.
The Stone Well Road residents listed intently last week as Reading’s Assistant Director of Public Works Chris Cole explained the town’s proposal to give each resident two 64-gallon barrels, one for recycling, one for trash. The presentation was part of a Public Forum held in Town Hall and on Zoom.
It’s not the town’s effort that concerns the 29-year Reading residents. It’s the size of the barrels and the apparent lack of choice.
“Those are very big barrels,” said Chris Schifiliti. “We happen to have an extremely long driveway that has a hill at the end. I would be really challenged to drag that barrel down the driveway. Right now, we get our trash to the street by putting it in our car and driving it down the driveway. It’s that’s simple. Even the smallest one is impossible to pick up and put in my car. And I’m not handicapped. There are people who are handicapped.”
Her husband, Bob, had a solution and a question.
“I like the idea that you’re standardizing. That’s fine. And you’re going to charge people who have excess trash. It sure would be nice if those of us who have less would have some incentive too. So, I would like to be offered a 32-gallon barrel.”
Bob then pointed to the three barrels in the room.
“There’s no difference. The truck’s going to pick up any one of those three, right? Are they only going to pick it up if it says Reading on it?”
The question was directed at Town Manager Fidel Maltez.
“We’d like to eventually move to a place where everyone has real solid containers, that have a lid and are sturdy, that don’t have holes in them,” said Maltez. “Initially, as we roll things out, we’re going to transition slowly. Eventually I would like to think that we would like all residents to use a standardized cart. For our benefit.”
But Bob pointed out all three barrels are standardized.
“It would be pretty easy to set up a website. Every resident goes in and says I want 64, I want 32. But if you don’t want to do that, I’m going to sell my 64 and go to Home Depot and buy a 32. And it’s going to look exactly like that and the truck’s going to pick it up.”
Maltez acknowledged the size issue was the biggest concern he’s heard so far. There could be other concerns and starting soon residents can get those concerns heard.
“We are actually planning to put out survey, townwide, to find out how many residents would want that option,” said Maltez, who said the survey should be on the town’s website in the next week. “Is it 10? Or 1,000? It’s very different in terms of planning on our part. If it’s only a handful of residents, we will do everything to accommodate them.”
The goal is to have survey results ready to present to Town Meeting members later this month.
The town estimates that purchasing the barrels for Reading’s 7,359 households will cost approximately $900,000. That money must be authorized by Town Meeting and next month the 192 Town Meeting members will vote on the 25 articles that make up the Town Warrant. One of them, Article 13, deals with the barrels.
Article 13 - To see if the Town will vote to raise and appropriate, borrow, transfer from available funds or otherwise provide a sum or sums of money to pay the costs of acquisition, management, and distribution of rubbish and recycling barrels for residences currently on the municipal rubbish program, including the payment of any and all other costs incidental and related to thereto, or take any other action with respect thereto.
If Town Meeting approves the money, Cole said residents could have their new barrels by early fall. But will they all be 64 gallons? Or will residents use the survey to ask for a choice? The town wants you to remember one thing as you fill out your survey.
“Standardized roll outs are easier than non-standardized rollouts,” said Maltez.
