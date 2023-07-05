READING — The Reading Coalition for Prevention and Support is launching a Mindfulness Mondays series which will feature weekly outdoor walks aimed at supporting mental wellness.
The series will begin on July 10 with a gentle walk in the woods and guided mindfulness activities. The walk will set off from Mattera Cabin, 1481 Main St., at noon and conclude by 1:30 p.m. The sessions will be led by Taunya L. Jarzyniecki, a licensed mental health counselor, and supported by Coalition staff.
The Mindfulness Mondays series will run each Monday from July 10 through Aug. 21. Each event will begin at noon at Mattera Cabin. Select walks will feature special guests, including Reading Police Officer Brian Lewis and comfort dog Cooper, or Officer Matt Vatcher and comfort dog Rusty.
There is no cost to take part in the events, and residents may attend as many of the sessions as they would like and are encouraged to wear comfortable clothing and walking shoes. Children must be accompanied by an adult, and all attendees will be required to complete a liability waiver.
Mindfulness Mondays are part of a larger collection of wellness offerings from the Coalition, including planned events at the community garden space near Mattera Cabin. The Monday series will also feature a variety of mindfulness techniques and resources from the Reading Public Library.
For more information on this series, contact Krystal Mellonakos-Garay, Outreach Coordinator, Reading Coalition for Prevention & Support at kmellonakos@ci.reading.ma.us.
For more information on Mattera Cabin and/or the Community Garden, visit https://www.readingma.gov/191/Mattera-Cabin and https://www.readingma.gov/535/Community-Garden-at-Mattera.
Special thanks to the Reading Conservation Division, Reading Recreation Department, and Reading Public Library for their collaboration in making this opportunity possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.