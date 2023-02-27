READING - This Tuesday the Reading Center for Active Living Committee and Council on Aging will hear a presentation from an architectural firm on a potential Senior/Community Center building. The project has been a subject of discussion for months now and the two entities are working to help move the project forward by nailing down exactly what the building could and should look like. That meeting will be held over Zoom starting at 6:30 p.m.
Then on Wednesday the Finance Committee and Select Board will hold a joint meeting to discuss the School Committee’s recommended budget for FY24, as well as potential uses for the town’s free cash budget. That meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in Town Hall’s Select Board Meeting Room and will also be streamed via Zoom.
---
Vaccine clinic
Next month there will be a vaccine clinic held at the Coolidge Middle School, and residents age 3 and up will have the opportunity to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and the flu. Both the Pfizer (3+) and Moderna (18+) vaccines will be available, as will bivalent boosters to provide better protection against the latest variants, and the flu shot will be available for those 3+ as well. The clinic will run on Friday, March 10 from 3-5 p.m. and those interested should preregister on the town’s website and bring their insurance cards for their appointment.
---
Winter parking ban now in effect
Reading’s annual winter parking ban is now in effect and for the remainder of the season no overnight parking will be allowed on any public way or municipal parking lot from 1 to 6 a.m. in order to help keep the roads clear in the event of snow.
Those who have a Reading Resident Parking Pass can park overnight at the train depot on the Lincoln Street side at the smaller southern lot. There is signage indicating the proper lot, and those who park there during a snow event must remove their vehicles at 6 a.m. so the plows can work unimpeded. The parking ban will remain in effect throughout the winter.
---
The following meetings are currently scheduled on the Town of Reading website. All remote meetings’ login information can be found online:
Tuesday:
Veterans Memorial Trust Fund Committee, 4 p.m., Town Hall, Lower Level Conference Room.
ReCalc and Council on Aging, 6:30 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Town Forest Committee, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., Town Hall, Select Board Meeting Room.
Wednesday:
Trails Committee, 6:30 p.m., Mattera Cabin, 1481 Main Street.
Finance Committee, 7 p.m., Town Hall, Select Board Meeting Room, Zoom.
---
Mac Cerullo is a correspondent for the Reading Chronicle. If you have any events that you’d like published in the notebook, please contact Mac at mcerullo11@gmail.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
