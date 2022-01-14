READING - With COVID-19 infecting hundreds of local students and teachers over the past two weeks, the town’s community-wide transmission metrics looked equally as bleak in data released yesterday.
According to a report released on Thursday by the Mass. Department of Public Health (DPH), nearly one of every five residents who sought out testing between Dec. 26 and Jan. 8 ended up being notified about a positive result.
Showing case numbers exploding for the fourth consecutive week now, the community-level data indicates that between Jan. 2 and last Saturday, some 485 local residents received word that they had contracted the viral infection.
Meanwhile, local schools are also witnessing an absolute explosion in new cases as more than 500 local students and teachers tested positive for the virus between Jan. 6 and Jan. 12. According to a report released yesterday by the Mass. Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE), exactly 471 students tested positive during the latest weekly reporting period, while 46 staff members also reported contracting the illness.
Sticking to the playbook utilized during last winter’s pandemic surge, Reading’s Board of Health is trying to get a handle on the latest outbreak by relying on a combination of early testing surveillance and local vaccination and booster shot initiatives.
Yesterday, town officials managed a vaccination drive at the Coolidge Middle School that was open to all town residents. Meanwhile, according to comments made during a virtual meeting last week by Health Director Adetokunbo Solarin, public health officials are trying to pool together resources with neighboring towns to secure new COVID-19 testing supplies.
“Right now, we’re trying to find funds. Hopefully, we can come up with something,” said Solarin during the latest Board of Health meeting.
Public health officials have relied on early testing to contain previous outbreaks. The idea behind the surveillance strategy is to prevent new transmissions of the virus by identifying and ordering all COVID-19 positive cases into isolation before they can unknowingly spread the disease to other members of the public.
According to DPH data, 821 Reading residents tested positive for the novel coronavirus between Dec. 26 and Jan. 8, and the town’s case positivity rate now stands at a record-high 19.07 percent.
In the late summer of 2021, as schools shifted towards a hybrid instruction model, DPH officials began releasing weekly data on community-level positivity rates and other outbreak indicators.
At the time, both state and federal officials claimed any positivity rate over 5 percent was a forerunner of a dangerous surge in new cases.
Last week, Reading recorded a double-digit positivity rate for the first time since the state began tracking the local metric. At the time, the rate jumped from 8.51 to 13.59 percent.
Setting another record, the town per yesterday’s DPH report is now seeing a 14-day COVID-19 incidence rate of 211.9. The metric, which contrasts newly confirmed cases to population size, has now nearly quadrupled since being pegged at 55.2 on Dec. 23.
Before the latest surge in COVID-19 cases, the highest case incidence rate ever recorded in Reading was a 91.9 reached in Jan. of 2021.
Since the pandemic began in March of 2020, at least 4,453 residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
The staggering climb in Reading’s infection caseloads over the past two months is being matched by record-high infection counts being detected all across the state.
According to DPH data, yesterday alone, some 18,720 citizens across the state tested positive for COVID-19. By contract, a year ago on Jan. 13, during what proved to be the peak of last winter’s pandemic surge, 4,874 new statewide cases were reported.
Though recording a more than four-fold increase in daily case totals compared to last year, this winter’s surge has thankfully not been accompanied by a proportional spike in hospitalizations and deaths.
However, given the sheer volume of new cases, hospitalizations have nonetheless exceeded the high points reached last year.
According to DPH, as of Thursday, nearly 3,180 people - roughly half of whom are fully vaccinated - were hospitalized for complications from the infection.
State officials say over the past seven days, local hospitals have been caring for an average of around 2,870 patients with COVID-19. A year ago, the seven-day average for statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations was listed as 2,283.
Public health officials are also seeing far fewer COVID-related casualties this winter. Yesterday, there were 36 new COVID-19 fatalities reported to state officials, whereas exactly one year prior, DPH was notified about 81 new deaths across the state.
Based upon state data, the average age of residents now testing positive for COVID-19 is 34, while the average age of people who have died from the viral infection is 73-years-old.
Since the start of the pandemic, more than 20,300 Massachusetts residents have died due to COVID-19 infections, according to DPH statistics.
