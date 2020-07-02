READING - The Reading Police and Fire Unions have generously donated funds to support local businesses. The donation was used to purchase a supply of 3-ply disposable masks, available to any business owner by contacting the Reading-North Reading Chamber of Commerce at lynn@rnrchamber.com or at 781-664-9207. These masks are helpful to have on hand in case a customer or client arrives without one. Each business will receive 10 masks and supplies are limited.
Chamber President Robin Krane remarked, “We are grateful for the generous donation from the Reading Police and Fire Unions, and it is so kind of them to think of our local businesses during this time of uncertainty.”
The mission of the Reading-North Reading Chamber of Commerce is to foster a thriving business community that facilitates connections between businesses, engagement between businesses and residents, and long term economic growth in our community. For further information contact Executive Director Lisa Egan at legan@rnrchamber.com or 978-664-5060, or visit the Chamber website www.readingnreadingchamber.org.
