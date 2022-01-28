READING – The School Committee last night received a presentation from football stadium designer ACTIVITAS, the consultant for the $3 million renovation project approved by Town Meeting last fall. The company also handled the construction of turf II field at RMHS a couple of years ago.
Steve Crisafulli from ACTIVITAS told the committee the project would go out to bid Feb. 10th with bids due February 10th. The project would include new turf for the football field and the track and field facility as well as a new scoreboard, landscaping, equipment and a retrofit for the stadium lighting.
The committee was primarily concerned with alternate sites for activities held at the field which will be unavailable for use from April 15th to August 15th. Tom Zaya, Assistant Principal and Athletic Director was present for the discussion and explained that they had reached agreement with Austin Prep in Reading to share their facilities and he was in discussion with schools in neighboring communities to use their facilities when they are available and Austin Prep’s are unavailable due to a scheduled use. In addition the field at Parker Middle School will host activities during this period.
Director of Finance and Operations Susan Bottan said they were investigating different options and locations for graduation which has been held outside (rather than the field house due to COVID regulations).
In answer to a question by School Com. chair Tom Wise, Vaya said youth sports which usually use the facility were being informed about the four month closing by the Recreation Department. He added that he was in discussions with the RMHS Band Director regarding the Band Camp.
Budget Voted
Without discussion by the Finance Committee or School Committee, the school board unanimously approved the $51,783,363 FY23 budget as proposed by Superintendent of Schools Tom Milsaschewski. The budget is up 4.2% over the current year budget and is within Fincom guidelines. In a line item change which is not changing the bottom line grand total, the full day kindergarten fee for next year will be $3,600, not the $3,000 proposed by Milaschewski. The new figure is a result of the School Committee’s full day kindergarten discussion on January 20th in which they outlined a four year conversion to free full day kindergarten. Currently the fee for full day kindergarten is $4,500.
Milaschewski was not present at the meeting as he is currently in COVID quarantine at home.
In other business, School Committee member Chuck Robinson was named to a joint labor-management committee to be formed as part of the contract signed last summer with the cafeteria workers. The joint committee will review the current salary schedule for the Food Service workers and assess how to restructure the salary schedule to align more with the state minimum wage law. This committee will convene no later than February 2022 and complete its work by April, 2022 to make recommendations to both bargaining teams for negotiations for salary only for the 2022-2023 school year. Robinson will join administrative team members Michelle Roach, Director of Human Resources, Danielle Collins, Director of School Nutrition and Susan Bottan, Director of Finance and Operations.
The School Committee approved the school calendar for next year. The first day of school for grades K-12 will be Wednesday August 31, and the final day of school including five snow days will be Friday June 23rd. In a change from past years, early release days for middle school and high school will be one half hour early at 12:30 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. and elementary early release days will be on Fridays at 12:45 p.m. District wide early release days are at 11A.M.
The school COVID mask policy will be discussed at the next meeting, currently scheduled for Feb. 17th, but it may be moved up to Feb. 10th.
To keep up with current DESE guidance the schools will be switching from the current “test and stay” procedure to sending COVID test kits home with students.
