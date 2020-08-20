READING - aThe town’s Board of Health believes the COVID-19 outbreak could pose a risk to voters casting ballots at the polls during several elections over the course of the next few months.
In a prepared statement (see page A2) issued out at the outset of this week, the elected officials urged all Reading residents to consider voting by-mail options available for scheduled local, state, and federal elections on Sept. 1 and Nov. 3.
According to the Board of Health, which issued the advisory after consulting with Town Clerk Laura Gemme and Reading’s unified emergency command team, they believe casting ballots by mail will curb the spread of COVID-19 by reducing election worker and voters potential exposure to an infected individual a the polls.
“Due to the ongoing pandemic, the Reading Board of Health strongly urges residents voting in a 2020 election to cast their votes by mail, rather than in-person. This would have the significant public health impact of lowering the number of people voting at in-person locations, decreasing potential risk of exposure to the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19),” the local officials said.
“The Board of Health wants to draw the public’s attention to a significant change to voting options this year due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The Commonwealth of Massachusetts passed legislation allowing all registered voters to vote by mail in 2020 elections. Mail-in voting is a two-step process, requiring the voter to (1) submit an application to vote by mail and (2) submit the ballot by mail,” the recent statement furthered.
The next scheduled election in Reading on Sept. 1, when voters will be asked to cast ballots in both state primary elections and in a municipal recall election. The recall race in particular has generated considerable local debate in recent weeks.
Likely to attract record turnouts in some jurisdictions, voters will next cast ballots in the U.S. Presidential Election on Nov. 3.
According to town officials, all of Reading’s citizens should have already received a card in the mail that includes an application for a mail-in ballot. Those who have questions about the mail-in voting process are encouraged to contact Town Clerk Laura Gemme at 781-942-9050.
