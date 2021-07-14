WELCOME ABOARD! The School Committee welcomed new Superintendent of Schools Tom Milaschewski (L) to his first School Committee meeting July 13. The new leader of the Reading Public School System thanked the entire Community for the reception he has received, saying about the town, “It's clear Reading is a great place to be.” At right is Reading Town Manager Bob Lelacheur who was at the meeting to join in the unanimous vote to approve the three year contract for the Reading Teachers Association.