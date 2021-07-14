READING – The School Committee last night, July 13th, unanimously approved a three year contract for the Reading Teachers Association. The pact begins September 1, 2021 and calls for annual pay hikes of 2.25%, 2.5%, and 2.5%. Voting with the School Committee to approve the contract was Town Manager Bob Lelacheur.
School Committee chair Tom Wise announced that the new contract included a number of stipend adjustments and will result in the hiring of two additional specialist teachers for the elementary schools because the agreement includes a new provision for daily planning time during school for elementary teachers which is an existing provision for middle school and high school teachers.
The new contract calls for the same 7.25% hike in pay over three years as provided in the prior pact. The salary schedule in the expiring contract called for a base pay of $51,502 for first year teachers with a Bachelor’s Degree and increases over a number of steps with longevity and additional degrees to $96,545.
In other business at the15 minute public meeting at the high school library, the committee welcomed new Superintendent of Schools Tom Milaschewski. Wise also announced that additional members of the administrative team would only be attending School Committee meetings at which they were expected to be involved with the presentations.
Milaschewski thanked the “entire Reading community for his reception since his naming in the Spring saying it was clear Reading is a great place to be. He also thanked the summer program staff working at Birch Meadow and Coolidge schools for getting back to work “after a most challenging year”.
The lone report was given by School Com. member Carla Nazzaro who commented on several liaison assignments including the Library Board who is hoping to fill the new social justice position by September 1st and will begin the search after an upcoming meeting with the Select Board.
The School Committee unanimously went into executive session to continue discussions on a complaint brought against a public individual under the provisions of the State Open Meeting Law
