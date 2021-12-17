Kevin Kinney is a motivated, involved, and kind member of the Reading Memorial High School Community. To his classmates, Kevin is a friendly face in the halls. He is someone who is always willing to help his peers.
Kevin plays Trombone in the RMHS Marching Band. As a member of the band, Kevin’s favorite moment from high school was winning the State Championship this year. This was a huge accomplishment for Kevin, the band, and RMHS as a whole. During Kevin’s Freshman and Sophomore years the band came in second place, so winning it all during his last year was a great way to cap it off.
“The band program has become such a huge part of my life and I have spent countless hours rehearsing throughout the years. This year we worked incredibly hard and it paid off. It was the first time Reading has won and it meant so much to be a part of it,” Kevin said.
Kevin said the thing he will remember the most about his time spent at RMHS is all the friendships he made inside and outside the band. “I don’t know where I would be today if it weren’t for my friends. The band program was a huge part of my high school experience and I will never forget all the amazing memories that came from it.”
Kevin is someone who has challenged himself by taking some of the hardest classes offered at RMHS, and doing well in them. This year Kevin is taking Honors Horror (an English elective), Advanced Placement Computer Science, Advanced Placement Calculus AB, Jazz Band, Advanced Placement Environmental Science, Honors Psychology, and Honors Story Writing. Kevin has achieved the High Honor Roll every year of high school. Kevin was also recently inducted into the National Honor Society. NHS is a group of students who have been recognized for their outstanding achievements in academics, leadership, and community service.
In the past, some of Kevin’s favorite classes have been Advanced Placement Physics 1, Honors History 9, and Honors French 3. One of Kevin’s favorite teachers he has had is Mr. Mulligan, the Band director.
Kevin said, “I have participated in all of the bands for all of my years at the high school and Mr. Mulligan has been the director of all of them. I have spent countless hours with him and the bands. He has helped me progress as a musician and taught me so much. I am very thankful for him and the Band Program.”
Kevin’s extracurricular activities include Band, Swim Team, and Drama Club. In the Marching Band, he was the Functions Manager during his Junior and Senior years. He was also the Low Brass Section Leader during his senior year. Kevin has been the 1st trombone in the RMHS Symphonic Band all four years of high school. Kevin joined the RMHS Swim Team during his Junior year and made Varsity the past two years. As a Freshman and Sophomore he was a crew member for the Drama Club. This is something he would like to do again this year.
Kevin is deeply involved with and committed to the Reading community. Outside of class, Kevin spends his time in the RMHS Jazz Band and Marching Band. Kevin is a mentor for the combined middle school Jazz Band where he mentors the trombone section. At RMHS, Kevin is a Rocket Ambassador. Rocket Ambassadors are a group of upperclassmen who are mentors for Freshmen and Sophomores at RMHS. Kevin was also a tutor for the Reading Public Library’s “Study Buddies” program. For 16 weeks Kevin tutored younger students in Math. Kevin gets a lot out of volunteering, and it's a very fulfilling experience for him. He said, “I love to help the community in any way possible. Nothing makes me happier than helping others.”
For Kevin, a gesture of thanks goes to his parents, and the RMHS Band director, Mr. Mulligan. “I would like to thank my family for being so supportive throughout my high school years and I would also like to thank Mr. Mulligan for being an amazing teacher and mentor.”
Kevin’s favorite movie is Django Unchained and his favorite artist is Vulfpeck. Kevin’s favorite food is his mom’s spaghetti and meatballs and his favorite dessert is a whoopie pie. Kevin’s favorite quote is “When one door is closed, don't you know, another is open.” - Bob Marley. Kevin works at Longhorn Steakhouse in Reading.
At the moment Kevin is unsure of his future plans. He is in the middle of applying to colleges and hopes he ends up at a place that is the right fit for him.
Kevin lives on Highland Street with his parents, Kevin and Kathy Kinney, and his brother, Trevor (19).
