Noel is a kind, inclusive, and sweet senior at RMHS being recognized this week as a student who stands out to teachers and other classmates. Teachers who know her would call her selfless and bright, always making others laugh and smile. And her fellow students would define her as a “thoughtful and intriguing classmate who always adds an insightful comment to the conversation.”
In Noel’s past four years at RMHS, she has made new friends, kept old ones and created a fun environment to be around. She cites her most exciting moment in her high school years as spending time with her close-knit friend group. Noel’s beyond thankful for the lifelong memories and relationships that she’s created that will continue for the rest of her life.
Noel also cites her friends as being a huge influence on the great development she’s made in the past four years, both academic and personal. She will remember her friends and the moments they shared as she ventures on to new beginnings at next year.
This year, Noel is enrolled in some pretty interesting and rigorous classes that include Diverse Voices, Child
Development, Environmental Ecology, Epidemic Disease, and Functions. All of these classes pertain deeply to her favorite interests while also challenging herself as well. Noel thinks her education is really important to herself for she’s constantly challenging herself with diverse and interesting classes to better her intellect.
Throughout her high school career, Noel has had some of the best teachers and classes the community provides. Her favorite and most influential class has been Diverse Voices. This club helped foster Noel’s passion for speaking out against injustices.
“Diverse Voices has made a great impact on my development this year. It has taught me how important it is to use your voice and speak up on things you believe in,” Noel shares.
Along with being an overall great role model as a dedicated student, Noel is a very devoted member to the RMHS club, Cradles to Crayon. She has been a member for the past few years contributing a lot by attending meetings and helping with club events. This club helps with outreach of RMHS to community members by donating resources in all different ways.
In her free time, Noel enjoys spending time with friends and family. Anything done with friends and family is an afternoon well spent in Noel’s mind. Some of her favorites include bagels and The Cheesecake Factory where she could be seen enjoying a meal.
Noel would like this time to thank her family and friends for their unconditional love and support over the past four years and beyond. Without their influence, Noel would not be the woman she is today.
“I would like to thank my family and friends for being with me through it all and giving me the love and support needed to keep going,” Noel shares.
Noel resides on Brook Street with her mom Lisa, and sisters Allison (22), Robyn (19), Amber (15).
