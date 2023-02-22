READING – The onslaught of big numbers is still headache inducing, but the 156 pages of Reading’s FY24 budget were something else as well. User friendly.
Fidel Maltez presented his first budget, the FY24 Town Manager’s Recommended Budget, to the Select Board Tuesday night, one of many agenda items ranging from budgets to pizza.
It was a three-hour meeting in Town Hall, and a meeting that included a 264-page packet, harking back to the days when resident’s emails were included in the packet. But this hefty packet had something that is usually a difficult read. But not this year.
“I like the new look,” said board vice-chair Karen Herrick. “I appreciate the introduction. The graphics are great. I think it resonates with people that are coming to Town Meeting after a long day at the office or at home prepping for Town Meeting. I think this is good usability and visual additions and changes. I appreciate that.”
Maltez credited Jackie LaVerde and Jayne Wellman for the more readable presentation. Wellman was also the author of the Valentine’s Day poem focused on our road construction that you may have seen on social media. The big budget numbers are still all there, but the introductions and explanations make it much easier to absorb.
Reading’s proposed budget is $135,070,333 and every penny is accounted for in the packet. The FY24 budget reflects a 4.33 percent increase in the school operating budget and a 4 percent increase in the town budget. The town budget does not include any additional head count or new positions, but it does reflect the full-time veteran services officer and a full-time Pleasant Street Center clerk.
The total wage increase for all town employees is 3.4 percent. Wages increased as the town implemented a pay and class study for non-union positions. The increased cost of electricity and natural gas can be seen everywhere. The 11.5 percent increase in facilities expenses reflects the utility costs for town and schools. That increase is expected to continue in FY25.
With the budget process starting months ago with September Financial Forums, Tuesday’s presentation didn’t include much news. There were questions about the health department budget, as well as unfunded capital projects down the line such as replacing the Parker Middle School turf.
The budget next goes to the Finance Committee, which can make changes to Maltez’s budget, then to April Town Meeting where even more changes could be made.
In other agenda items, the Select Board voted to approve in-person early voting for the April Town Election.
By law, in-person early voting is not allowed unless the town chooses to opt-in. In-person early voting should cost the town approximately $6,000. It will take place March 27-30 in Town Hall. The board voted 5-0 in opposition to adding Saturday, March 25 as an early-voting option. The feeling was that between early voting, mail-in voting, and absentee voting, there were plenty of options for voters without adding a Saturday date.
Bob Connor, treasurer of the Reading Open Land Trust (ROLT), appeared before the board with an update and a request. As detailed on their website (rolt.org), ROLT’s mission is to preserve land for passive recreation, provide open space for wildlife, and protect wetlands. ROLT currently owns 10 parcels in Reading, ranging from the biggest, Fairbanks Marsh at 30 acres, to smaller half-acre parcels like Bear Hill.
In addition to updating the board on their work, the Select Board was asked for help. ROLT needs help to stabilize the parking area adjacent to Route 28 at Fairbanks Marsh. Connor also said that site has potential for locating a raised
observation platform to facilitate wildlife and bird watching.
Reading Police Lieutenant Chris Jones was before the board asking for increased fines to deal with parking violations.
The fines target three groups of violations. Group A is no parking zones, overtime parking, wrong direction, and blocking private road/driveways. Police would like to increase that fine from $20 to $25. Group B includes violations such as parking 10-feet from a hydrant and fire lane. Police would like to increase that from $50 to $100. Group C violations include illegal parking in handicap spaces. The request is to increase the fine from $100 to $300.
The fees match up with fees in surrounding towns like Andover, Beverly, Concord, Lynnfield, Wilmington, Winchester, Wakefield, Woburn, Melrose and Stoneham.
Police also asked for the ability to tow motor vehicles if they refuse to move. Jones’ letter to the board included, “a delivery truck parking in a handicap space and once ticketed still refusing to move.”
Another proposal was to give offenders who don’t move a second ticket. That brought questions of legality from the board. Those answers, and a vote on the fines, could take place at the board’s next meeting March 7.
David Zeek, chair of the Climate Advisory Committee, appeared before the board to update them on the committee’s activities in 2022 and plans for 2023.
Zeek said a survey included in the town census sent to each household revealed that more residents are turning to heat pumps. In 2022, 50 percent of Reading households heated their homes with oil, 42.8 precent with natural gas, with just 3 percent using a heat pump. The 2023 results are still coming in but Zeek said heat pump usage is over 5 percent. For cooling, heat pump usage has gone from 8.7 percent to more than 10 percent of households.
Zeek also pointed to the electric vehicle chargers installed in town last year, the second year of the Reading Community Garden, and the Polystyrene Bylaw as committee successes. For 2023’s goals, the committee is looking for the town to achieve a Green Community designation, is supporting Reading’s Net Zero planning process, and is focused on sustainable buildings and transportation.
The board voted to close the warrant for the April Town Meeting on a 5-0 vote. That vote includes article 13 and the purchase of new trash and recycling barrels. There are 23 articles in the warrant. Town meeting starts April 24.
The board approved a change of management for Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza. Peabody’s Gregg Caristinos, an RMHS graduate, is the new manager of the Walkers Brook restaurant … the board postponed voting on the approval of new volunteers to town boards because the combination of Friday’s off-day and Monday’s holiday didn’t give them enough time to make recommendations. The need for more town volunteers will be an agenda item at their March 7 meeting.
