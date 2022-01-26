READING – The definition of a Business Improvement District (BID) is on the dry side but you have to start somewhere. A BID is a legally established contiguous geographic area within which property owners initiate, manage, and finance supplemental services and programs for the benefit of everyone who lives in, works in, or visits the district.
You’d already know the definition if you tuned into last Tuesday’s Select Board meeting, during which Reading’s Economic Development Director Erin Schaeffer joined with business owner Liz Whitelam to talk about the town’s ongoing effort to become the 11th city/town in the state to form a BID.
If the dry definition of a BID doesn’t help residents understand why it’s important to Reading’s downtown, maybe Whitelam can do a better job.
“The services that the town is able to provide, that is your cheese pizza,” said Whitelam, using an analogy provided in a visit to Hudson, a town which already has a BID. “If you want pepperoni and other toppings, then that has to come from somewhere else. The town is not obligated to provide a farmer’s market to you. But people want it, and the town wants to help facilitate it.”
Enter the BID, an entity separate from town government, which could lead to that much-discussed farmer’s market on the town common.
Business Improvement Districts were created by the state decades ago. With the BID creation came increasing talk in town about how best to bring more businesses into Reading’s downtown and thus more customers, more residents, more activity. Reading formed an Economic Development Committee, started the ReImagine Reading Downtown Initiative, created the 40R district, hired an Economic Development Director (Erin Schaeffer), and soon, conversations started about bringing a BID to Reading.
All this has led to the formation of the BID Steering Committee, complete with a website (downtownreadingma.com). The committee held its first meeting last February and is co-chaired by Whitelam, also the owner of Whitelam Books. The steering committee isn’t flying solo. They’re getting help from town officials like Schaeffer along with using grant money to hire consultant Ann McFarland Burke. Burke has a master’s in urban and regional planning and has helped other Massachusetts communities in the BID process.
Like town elections, the BID won’t happen without the support of the voters. In the case of a BID, the voters are the approximately 175 business owners in the downtown district. The steering committee is in the process of asking the business owners to sign a petition to form a BID. The petition must be signed by at least 60 percent of the property owners and at least 51 percent of the assessed valuation of the commercial property inside the district boundary.
“We are pounding the pavement,” said Whitelam about the petition effort.
There is a cost to the property owners and that money would be pooled to pay for costs and services, including a fulltime BID Director. Owners will pay .002 percent of their assessed property value and if the value is $3.5 million or more, the figure is .00125 percent. It may seem like a small figure but try telling that to a business owner who has been struggling in a pandemic-suppressed economy.
Still, Whitelam is optimistic.
“For all the property owners, it ultimately results in a huge return on investment,” said Whitelam. “If you make a vibrant downtown area then property values go up, people are excited to be there, and businesses get more business.”
And what would more programs and services in downtown look like?
“A professionally managed farmer’s market, pop-up events, further public art, decorative lighting like some of the things Erin has been talking about, marketing and branding efforts, helping all of the businesses in our area to get the word out that Reading is a destination, developing marketing materials and initiatives, and also business support and recruitment,” said Whitelam.
On Tuesday via Zoom, Whitelam was careful to point out what the BID was not.
“It’s not a replacement for organizations that already exist. We’ve been in conversations with the Rotary. When the Rotary puts on the Fall Street Faire, the BID does not want to take over the Fall Street Faire. The BID wants to help the Rotary do an even better job with the Fall Street Faire. The BID does not replace the Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber of Commerce is a big fan of the Business Improvement District.”
Lisa Egan, Executive Director of the Reading-North Reading Chamber of Commerce agreed.
“The Reading-North Reading Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors supports Reading’s plans to create a Business Improvement District (BID),” said Egan in a statement on the chamber website. “Reading has grown significantly over the past five years, and we recognize the importance of having an entity focused specifically on the unique challenges for businesses in the downtown corridor. Because the Chamber represents 270 businesses across both towns, many of which are outside of the BID area, we cannot always focus our attention and resources exclusively on the issues specific to the downtown Reading. We view the BID as a complement to our work and an added advantage of doing business in Reading. Once the BID is established, we look forward to a supportive partnership, with a coordination of programming and events for our downtown businesses.”
The BID also has the full backing of the town.
“A professional organization like this also does things that other organizations cannot do, and government can’t do alone,” said Schaeffer, who was hired in 2019. “I think this is a great next step to have a Business Improvement District working in partnership with the town. This town knows what it wants and we’re really excited to try and put together a professional infrastructure to be able to do this kind of work.”
Beside Whitelam, other members of the Steering Committee are co-chair Dave Traggorth (founder of Traggorth Properties), Tom Connery (owner of Matrix Properties), Jim Freeman (owner of Freeman Reality Associates), Sheila Clarke (owner of M&H Interiors), Jim Mawn (President & CEO Northern Bank), Peter Fuller (Manager of Fraen Corporation), Dani DeVirgilio (Reading resident), Crystal Hodson (owner of Fat Larry’s), Pam Keating (owner of Tin Bucket), and Jamie Gerrity (principal of the Plimsoll Company).
After years of discussion and a final pounding of that pavement, the BID is close to the finish line. It’s something residents from the North Reading line to the south by Stoneham should applaud according to Whitelam.
“Do you normally come down for the Fall Street Faire? Do you like to come down to Concerts on the Common? For the Tree Lighting? These are all events that happen in our downtown. It’s a central gathering place for the whole community. The Business Improvement District is going make a vibrant downtown, that is a place the town can be proud of and that will draw visitors but will also provide great benefits to the residents of Reading.”
The last word on the town’s effort to create a BID belongs to Fidel Maltez, Reading’s incoming new Town Manager.
“In the short time that I’ve been involved in Reading, I have seen the wonderfulness of the downtown,” said Maltez, who will start Feb. 14.
“I’ve spent a few mornings at Café Nero and went to lunch [Tuesday] at Fat Larry’s. I’ve bought a couple of books with my girls at Whitelam Books. And I’ve seen that it’s a place where small businesses can thrive … A Business Improvement District is a good way to achieve these goals of really encouraging growth in downtown and support of small businesses. It also creates a stakeholder, a group of individuals who gather together and have a common purpose. A Business Improvement District in Reading would really facilitate growth of the downtown.”
