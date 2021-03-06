READING - Five years ago the Reading Memorial High School’s (RMHS) English department began offering electives to seniors. Prior to this, there was much planning and discussion that occurred within the department to create different electives. Out of this effort, “Diverse Voices” was born. This effort was based on the belief that celebrating stories and writers of all backgrounds could lead to a more accepting and inclusive society.
Audra Williams, Leia Richardson and Zachary Broken Rope (now a full-time English teacher at Brookline High School) started teaching Diverse Voices with Audra and Leia teaching it for the past five years. Due to hybrid teaching schedules, Audra is singularly teaching the course this year.
They saw a glaring lack of diversity and representation in Reading Memorial High School’s 9-12 traditional curriculum and Diverse Voices was developed to help address these gaps. Since then, the department has been working on diversifying curriculum across all levels in grades 9, 10, and 11. This year, under the leadership of Michael McSweeney, the English department has created a mission dtatement that reads:
The teachers of the RMHS English department believe that the study of English language arts is essential for improving reading, thinking, and communication skills. A rich English language arts curriculum plays a key role in preparing students for responsible civic participation and a fuller understanding of the joys and struggles that make up the human condition. We do not just read, write, and speak. We read, write, and speak to understand ourselves and the world more fully. Indeed, the Massachusetts Curriculum Framework for English Language Arts and Literacy calls for a curriculum that ‘broadens worldviews’ and ‘enlarges experiences,’ one in which students ‘come to understand other perspectives and cultures.’ The state asks us to do this with ‘a diverse set of authentic texts, balanced across genres, cultures, and time periods,’ and with ‘respect for freedom of speech and thought,’ and ‘a commitment to equality.’ It calls on us to create classrooms in which students are ‘collaborating respectfully with diverse peers.’
Recent social events underscore the need for the English curriculum to present a broad spectrum of the human experience. Our students live in a climate of extreme political polarization and enduring social and racial inequities: these facts calls us to create a classroom environment that values civil, honest expression and open-minded consideration of diverse views and perspectives.
To create this kind of classroom culture, we believe in...
• Fostering a safe, caring, and supportive space for all students.
• Recognizing the inherent worth and dignity of all people, their stories, and their voices.
• Taking a stand against all forms of injustice and oppression (including racism, sexism, homophobia, transphobia, xenophobia, ableism, religious persecution, and ethnic discrimination).
• Using materials and resources that represent a broad spectrum of human cultures and perspectives.
• Teaching literature, communication, critical thinking, and writing skills that promote empathy and an appreciation for our shared humanity.”
The course itself contains social justice goals. As with any course that fosters critical thinking, students are asked to keep an open mind in order to grow. Teachers aim to help students understand and support why they think what they think, and then adjust as new learning takes place. Dismantling “single stories” and stereotypes are a core focus.
Audra and Leia have always said that the goal of the course is for it to no longer exist, because that will mean the concepts and content within it will have been dispersed throughout the grade 9 through 11 curriculum. The course description reads as follows:
“Diverse Voices examines marginal voices in literature ‘to include but not limited to LGBTQIA, Native, people of color, gender diversity, people with disabilities and ethnic, cultural, and religious minorities’ (weneeddivsersebooks.org). Students will explore issues of access to power through a variety of works from diverse writers with the goal of understanding how and why these voices deserve to be heard and not pushed to the margins of society. Through the study of various genres, students will consider the personal and political implications of differing perspectives. Diverse Voices also contains some social justice goals due to the nature of course materials, objectives, and the belief that celebrating stories and writers of all backgrounds can lead to a more accepting and inclusive society.”
As mentioned above, the elective has run for five years now in both semesters. Audra explains that as with any curriculum, “we have adjusted our units and teachings along the way to match the needs of our students. As part of full-day equity and diversity professional development in the district three years ago, I, Leia, and Zac ran a full-day workshop on gender using the documentary, ‘The Mask You Live In’, that was well-received by attendees across the district. This documentary is part of the Diverse Voices core curriculum.”
Leia says that “outside of the honors course, students read their own diverse choice book, decided which books to include in English courses 9 through 11, and presented to the superintendent and School Committee members. Students in the course also partnered with Reading Public Library by choosing diverse children’s literature to highlight, read to children after school, and run a craft with an inclusion theme. We have also visited the A.R.T. in Cambridge to see the world premiere play of Celine Song’s play ‘The Endlings,’ which is about Korean women divers.”
Audra and Leia report that their colleagues, administration, and department heads at RMHS over the years have been supportive of Diverse Voices since its inception and students continue to show up for the course. Their goal is to eventually dismantle Diverse Voices because, in reality, the entire English curriculum should include diverse perspectives - not just one, stand-alone course that students can opt to take.
They believe that fostering dialogue is of utmost importance and one of the greatest challenges posed by the pandemic with hybrid teaching and learning in force.
“One of the critical pieces of any class is for students to feel safe and supported. Building relationships with the teacher and each other is important for students; establishing a sense of community with remote and hybrid learning has been challenging. Maintaining student privacy has been a concern over Zoom, as well as student comfort level in engaging in potentially sensitive conversations about race, privilege, and gender in an online learning environment.”
“Students have risen to the occasion, however, as they often do. Establishing a contract of empathy has been an important factor when engaging in dialogue about potentially sensitive topics. With guidance each semester, students create a contract of empathy to set class and discussion norms. These are the ‘rules of the road’ that everyone agrees to and upholds.”
Additionally, breakout rooms on Zoom for group work and discussion has been a huge help to foster discussions. Hybrid learning is more challenging in keeping each class connected, especially with potential technological glitches on any given day.
Audra and Leia feel that by no means are they experts. They each continue to read everything they can get their hands on in order to diversify their bookshelves as well as educate themselves about their own racial identity and racial biases. Both of them, along with many other teachers and leaders in the district, are taking a year-long professional development course through the school reform initiative that focuses on equity in schools. They bring this up because improving racial diversity starts with one’s own education.
Each semester, Audra and Leia hear so many students say, “‘Why haven’t we learned about this before?’ Many seniors have said they feel this course and its concepts come too late in their educational career, and the issues we tackle (such as race, gender, and privilege) should be addressed much earlier and throughout their education.”
Audra and Leia would like to leave this message with Chronicle readers. “Representation matters. Read, educate yourself, listen to and believe people of color’s lived experiences. Identify where and how you can enact change in your sphere of influence.”
Audra Williams has been a high school English teacher for 22 years; the last 14 of them have been at RMHS. She holds a BA in English from Regis College and a master’s in teaching English from Salem State. In addition to teaching Diverse Voices, Audra also teaches English 11 at all levels (college preparatory, honors, and AP). She has always been passionate about social justice and is a proud member of RMHS’ Teachers Against Racism. When she’s not teaching, she enjoys spending time with her husband and two teenagers.
Leia Richardson has been a high school English teacher for 17 years; the last 11 of them have been at RMHS. She received her BA in creative writing and women’s studies from Ohio Wesleyan University and a dual master’s in teaching and English from Simmons College. She also co-created the senior poetry elective, which she also loves to teach. Mainly, she teaches college prep English 10. Like Audra, she is passionate about social justice and is a founding member of RMHS’ Teachers Against Racism. It runs in her family as her husband is also a high school English teacher. They have two boys, a sixth grader and third grader, in the RPS system. They are all big readers, cat lovers, and outdoor enthusiasts.
