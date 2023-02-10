To the Reading community, Ashley McCue is a funny, passionate, and understanding person. In her previous years, she has attended Birch Meadow Elementary School, Coolidge Middle School, and then Reading Memorial High school.
Ashley shared that her most exciting memory from high school was being able to experience prom. She states, “After all the cancellations of the past few years it was a relief to finally make it to a school event without it getting canceled. It seemed like a moment of great change and a shift towards a more normal future.”
Ashley has been involved in Drama Club since she was a freshman. She also has been involved with Improved since freshman year and became captain during her junior and senior years of high school. She was also involved in the Winter Guard during her freshman year.
With Ashley’s consistent hard work, she was an honor roll student every year. For this year, Ashley’s classes include Facing History and Ourselves, Tech Theater, World War II: European Theater, Environmental Issues, Honors Journalism, Honors Pre-Calculus, and AP Government and Politics. Her past favorite courses have been Law and Musical Theater.
Throughout high school, Ashley shared that there were many classes that influenced her development. She states, “I would say that generally my history and performing arts teachers have made the most influence on my life. Those are the classes where I feel the most connected to the subject at hand and the teachers of those classes helped to make them that much better.“
Ashley also wants to share some thanks to some special people.
She said, “I would like to thank Mrs. Cunha for fostering such a strong drama club. This year has been hard without her but there isn’t a day that goes by where we aren’t thinking of her. She helped me to see that you can only get out what you put in.“
Outside of school, Ashley has been working as a Brand Ambassador for Aerie located in Lynnfield. In her free time, she enjoys theater (Broken Leg Productions), playing the Sims 4, crochet, driving around singing theater with her friends, and going to Chili’s.
When asked what she will remember most about her time in Reading Memorial High School, she states, “What I will remember most about high school is my time in the drama club. From early morning cue to cues to late night Chili’s trips, the past four years with the drama club are unforgettable. If it wasn’t for this club I would never have met some of my closest friends (or have anywhere to hang out during school). I know it’s cliche, but drama club really is a family and I’m so grateful that I’ve had the opportunity to be a part of it for all these years.”
Ashley also frequently spends her time volunteering around the community. In the past, she worked as a volunteer production assistant on a production of Carrie The Musical with Broken leg Productions out in Wakefield over the summer. She adds on, “It was fun learning more about stage management and the inner workings of putting together a musical production.
Some quick fun facts about Ashley are that her favorite food is Chicken Crispers. John Mulaney is her favorite actor. Ferris Bueller’s Day Off is her favorite all time movie. The Fault in Our Stars by John Green is her favorite book. Her favorite animals are cows. Finally, Ashley's favorite quote is “If you know what you want then you go and you find it and you get it.” which is said in Into the Woods.
In the future, Ashley plans to major in Political Science and Communications. She will also have a minor in theater and comedy writing. She hopes to later on go into political journaling.
Ashly resides on Woodland St. in Reading and has two siblings, Michele (18) and Stannis (8).
