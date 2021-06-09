By PATRICK BLAIS
READING - With school populations leading the way throughout the community’s exhausting ordeal with COVID-19, perhaps it was only fitting that RMHS’ Class of 2021 would break Reading’s year-plus-long civic gathering drought.
During what will be remembered as the first mass community event since the COVID-19 contagion resulted in the state’s initial lockdown orders in late March of 2020, town officials and proud parents celebrated the 304 members of RMHS’ senior class during an outdoor and mask-optional graduation ceremony on Sunday.
The Reading Chronicle, wishing too to laud the unique experiences and accomplishments of the Class of 2021, will further fete the RMHS graduates during a special pull out supplement that will appear in Thursday’s edition of the paper.
With such a large gathering unthinkable just weeks ago, the Class of 2021 got its day in the sun at RMHS’ main athletic field after enduring a sensational period of upheaval during the final 15-months of the teenagers’ high-school careers.
The remarkable resilience displayed by the RMHS seniors was hardly lost on Superintendent Dr. John Doherty, who over the weekend notably gave his final graduation speech as Reading’s top school administrator.
“Your class story has been the book end story of the class of 2020. Where the class of 2020 had the last four months of their school year remote with very few activities, you started the school year remote, moved through two phases of hybrid learning, and then to full in person with many activities and traditions celebrated,” the superintendent reflected in his address.
“You have endured attending Zoom classes, wearing face masks and learning how to speak and understand ‘mask language’. Hand sanitizing, drinking bottled water, participating in pool testing, being quarantined, staying six feet apart from others, walking in one direction, driving yourself to games, virtual concerts and shows and finally, vaccines became the norm as the school year went on,” Doherty continued. “You have been resilient, persistent, and realized that some things are not worth getting upset about.”
During his speech, RMHS Class President Josh Bedingfield confessed that all the anxiety and upheaval wrought by the pandemic proved massively depressing.
But in the end, he insisted, the Class of 2021 persevered for the greater good, even though that meant that the high school seniors lost out on many of the everyday opportunities granted to those who came before them.
“Every single person in this audience has made individual sacrifices this year; every member of this class has persevered through adversity to make it here, today, about to graduate high school,” said Bedingfield.
“I ask myself often, how likely was it that our class was hit with a pandemic that wiped out so much of our high school experience and senior year? But reflecting on the experience, I realize those challenges are not what matter,” he added. “What matters is that we took what we were given, and said, ‘Okay, what’s next?’ We fell down flat, and got up.”
Class Salutatorian Tanya Manoj, during her subsequent address, later suggested the Class of 2021, which in the midst of the pandemic rallied for the causes of social justice and rights of the marginalized, was uniquely positioned to handle the challenges of the pandemic.
As Manoj explained, though each of her senior classmates all developed their own passions and talents throughout their high school experience, those individual pursuits all contributed to the greater community.
“That is why the defining trait of our class is how we students rallied together to care for our communities. I have witnessed how everyone got involved to make a difference in something they care about,” said the RMHS salutatorian.
“From the service clubs that wrote letters to lift the spirits of our Reading senior citizens to the class officers who spent their time finding ways to bring the senior class together, the unparalleled dedication of our graduates is inspiring,” Manoj furthered. “As we look toward a horizon of new beginnings, finding communities that we belong to and immersing ourselves in them will become even more important.”
According to Joanna Coram, the senior class’ valedictorian, while many may view the idealism that inspired students to sacrifice for the greater good as immature, she believes the Class of 2021 is about to spark a wave of substantial societal changes for the betterment of all.
She implored her classmates to keep that spark of idealism alive.
“Sugarcoated idealism may not be a sign of maturity, but believing in progress, having hope, and working for a better future are. Limiting someone else’s possibilities is not maturity. But being yourself, challenging your own limits, caring for others, and searching for the knowledge you don’t yet have, that’s maturity you can be proud of,” said Coram.
“And, class of 2021, I’ve seen all that in you. Our society should be responsible, just, dedicated, and mature. That can start with each of us,” the valedictorian concluded.
