From STAFF REPORTS
READING - The local Rotary Club recently raised thousands of dollars to help out displaced residents and families who remain displaced in the wake of last summer’s catastrophic General Washington Apartments flood.
According to Reading Rotary Club President John Douglass and other members of the civic group, a $5,000 check was recently presented to Reading Cooperative Bank Manager Danny Walbourne to help out those who are still without a permanent home some eight-months after the disaster.
“Reading Rotary recently donated $5,000 to the emergency fund established for the displaced residents,” club officials announced earlier this week. “Through its Charitable Foundation, Reading Cooperative Bank is collecting tax-deductible donations on behalf of the Town to distribute to the residents of the 39 units that have been forced out of their homes.”
Thanks to the charitable partnership between the Town of Reading and Reading Coop, each tenant in the 39-unit apartment complex received an initial $500 donation weeks after electricity to the residences at 625 Main St. was knocked out last July due to flooding.
Representatives from Peabody’s Viceroy Reading Partners, which owns the five-story apartment building, say residents will have to wait at least until the fall of 2022 before being allowed to move back into their units.
On July 13, 2021, first responders were dispatched to the Reading Center apartment complex by the corner of Pleasant Street to investigate complaints about a loss of electricity. Local police and firefighters, soon after finding heavy flooding in the building’s basement, immediately ordered all tenants to evacuate the premises.
A day after the incident, Viceroy Reading officials confirmed the building was inhabitable due to the catastrophic failure of the apartment buildings electrical system.
“With the condemnation of the property and the length of time to replace the electrical switch gear, we are not in a position to extend a continuation of everyone’s tenancy. Accordingly, should you wish to find new permanent housing, we will process the return of last month’s rent and security deposits,” Viceroy Reading officials explained in a subsequent letter to residents.
In the eight months since the apartment building was shuttered, Reading residents, businesses, and civic leaders have donated thousands of dollars to the charitable fund.
Though many of the displaced residents are able to find alternate housing arrangements in the immediate aftermath of the flood, as many as a dozen former tenants have struggled to find stable housing accomodations.
According to Reading Rotary Club officials, the organization’s recent effort to help out former General Washington Apartments tenants is just one of many charitable causes taken on each year by the civic group.
As explained by Douglass, “Reading Rotary has supported many projects in our community as well as around the world including: Reading Food Pantry; Reading Scholarship Foundation; promote literacy by providing reading books to Reading Kindergarteners; distribute trees to all Reading fifth graders for Arbor Day; Adopt a Family program; Reading Education Foundation; RMHS Robotics team; Homelessness and Hunger Initiatives, including preparing and serving meals; Support the National MS Society; Rotaplast project to treat cleft lips and palates; Polio Plus; Burbank YMCA; Cure Alzheimer’s; Zambia Health Project; Understanding Disabilities; Sanborn Place; the Pan Mass Challenge; sponsor Interact Clubs at RMHS and Austin Prep; run the Snack Shack; host the Reading Fall Street Faire; sponsored an opioid prevention workshop by RCASA at RMHS; and Senior Signs on the Town Hall lawn.”
