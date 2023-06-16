READING - The news isn’t good for those who have been slogging their way through and around traffic detours, lane closures, and other commuter delays for months now around downtown Reading.
Acknowledging the project will result in both slow traffic and result in parking restrictions from now until the first days of July, town officials’ earlier this week advised town residents that a contractors was set to begin closing a series of trenches on Ash, Gould, and Washington Streets.
The work, being conducted by N. Granese & Sons Inc. as part of an extended effort to upgrade water, sewer, and other utility system infrastructure in and around Reading Center, will continue through
July 7.
The first phase of the project should end today (June 23). The whole undertaking, which will include the full repaving of impacted streets, will last at least four weeks and result in restricted access to on-street parking.
“N. Granese and Sons, Inc. has been contracted by the Town of Reading to conduct utility improvements in downtown Reading. As part of the project, trench restoration activities will be underway starting on June 14 at 7a.m.,” the town warned citizens earlier this week.
“[Restrictions on area] parking, delays, detours, and road closures should be expected,” the social media notification further reads.
When the contractor is performing daytime work, residents and visitors will be forbidden from accessing parking spaces within the work zones between the hours of 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. The same ‘no parking’ rules will be in effect during nighttime operations, which will take place between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.
The first phase of daytime improvements this week involved restoration work Ash Streets, Washington Street, and Gould and Green Streets.
The second phase of the daytime construction activity starts next Tuesday (June 20) and will last three days through June 23 as work continues on Gould, Green, and Ash Streets. The contractor will also be working on Arlington, Lincoln, and Woburn Streets, General Way, and Linden and Bolton Street.
Nighttime activity is scheduled to begin on the third week (Monday, June 26 through Friday, June 30) and will involve the intersection of Main and Ash Street. That overnight work by Main and Ash Streets will continue on Monday, July 3 and is expected to conclude on Friday, July 7.
Juneteenth closures
With Reading Town Hall and the public library being shuttered to observe the national holiday, this year’s Juneteenth celebrations will also result in a delayed trash pickup schedule.
Town Hall managers and representatives from Republic Services, the Town of Reading’s curbside waste hauler, last week began spreading the word about the one-day delay to trash and recycling collections.
“This is just an early reminder that next week Republic Services will be collecting rubbish and recycling one day later than regular collections due to the Juneteenth holiday observed on Monday, June 19. Households are asked to place their bins curbside one day later than usual,” a recent post on social media explained.
Juneteenth is a holiday celebrating the emancipation of former slaves towards at end of the Civil War. It is commemorated on the anniversary date of the June 19, 1865 announcement by Union Army General Gordon Granger, proclaiming freedom from slavery in Texas.
Though town offices are closed for the Monday holiday, community officials will be hosting its third Juneteenth Freedom Festival on the Town Common on Saturday, June 24 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. in order to commemorate the occasion.
Senior Center events
Pleasant Street Center officials, including Elder Services Administrator Christopher Kowaleski, would like to advise local residents about the following upcoming events and activities at the facility:
• Intergenerational Program! Rustic Wood Painting Class – Wednesday, June 21st from 4:00pm to 6:00pm: Join us for the first day of summer by creating a beautifully painted wooden masterpiece. Pizza and Refreshments will be provided.
• Movie and Pizza “Man called Otto” – Thursday, June 22nd at 12:45pm (Please note, we have shifted the start time 15 minutes earlier): When a lively young family moves in next door, grumpy widower Otto Anderson meets his match in a quick-witted, pregnant woman named Marisol, leading to an unlikely friendship that turns his world upside down.
• Officer Lewis and His Dog Cooper – Wednesday, June 28th at 11:45am: Cooper is one of two comfort dogs with the Reading Police Department. The program is part of the department’s strategy for addressing an uptick in mental health calls since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and has been a huge success. This is a great opportunity to meet Cooper and ask questions about the program.
• Lunch and Learn – Thursday, June 29th from 1:00pm to 2:00pm: Join Ben Cares, Reading’s Economic Developer Direct on How to use the new parking kiosks and smart phone app.
• Independence Day BBQ – Thursday, July 6th at 1:00pm: Join us for Food and Entertainment as we celebrate the 4th of July here at the Pleasant Street Center. Entertainment will be provided by Moira Applebaum and Jiri Nedoma. All are welcome to sign up starting today. Lunch will be provided by Christopher’s.
Anyone with questions about how to sign up for the programs or any other inquires should call 781-942-9764.
