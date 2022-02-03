READING – A walk in the Town Forest is one step closer to happening.
Correction. Make that a walk in the Town Forest that doesn’t involve parking on Grove Street and dodging distracted residents with trailers, trunks, and back seats loaded with leaves from their own home forest.
At Tuesday’s Select Board meeting Mark Dockser updated the board on the efforts to make Lot 5 the safer, easier entry point to the Reading Town Forest.
The story of Lot 5 has been well-documented on these pages. Meadow Brook owned the land and sold five plots to developer Bancroft Estates. But the town had the right of first refusal on the land and a debate ensued last fall. Should the town buy all the land for $2.25 million? Should the town buy just Lot 5 for $450,000. Or should the town spend its money elsewhere?
At November Town Meeting it was decided to buy Lot 5. The goal was to turn the lot into a gateway into the Town Forest. Although still not official, the lot could become a gravel parking lot, giving residents a safer place to park and a safer way to get into the forest. The town received more good news when the state awarded it a $150,000 grant for the lot and any improvement plans. Discussions were put on hold in December while the town waited to close on the property.
One challenge remained. Since the lot was not connected to the Town Forest the Select Board needed to ask Meadow Brook for an easement. Which led to Tuesday’s update from Dockser, who has been the board’s point man in discussions with Meadow Brook since the purchase of
Lot 5.
According to Dockser, the easement would include a roughly 10-foot-wide path that would run a little more than 500 feet. There is already an existing 3-foot-wide path, but the goal is to expand it to 10-feet wide. It will remain as is, but could one day have wood chips or gravel.
There’s an area of erosion immediately behind Lot 5 that would need some sort of steps leading to the path.
“Create a natural stair case,” was Dockser’s suggestion, using things like railroad ties. Dockser suggested it would be a great Eagle Scout project.
Dockser has spoken with the chairs of the Conservation Commission, Town Forest Committee and the Trails Committee, the Conservation Administrator, town engineers, and DPW.
“What was great, is that there’s really a consensus on the best approach and needs for access,” said Dockser.
The next step is a discussion with Meadow Brook that includes Town Counsel Ivria Fried to ask for the easement, one of four steps Dockser outlined.
If the easement is approved, the next step is a survey leading to a written agreement. The third step is a plan for the actual lot, including a public hearing. Finally, there was the question of handicap accessibility. While both extremely difficult and costly for the area behind Lot 5, Dockser suggested creating a handicap accessible area at the Wood End side of the forest.
The board supported Dockser’s efforts and he will contact Meadow Brook.
On other agenda items, the board voted 5-0 in support of a plan to allow residents with a Community Access parking sticker to park in the town-owned off-street parking lot off Lincoln Street adjacent to the train station. The lot has parking for 35 cars. The proposal comes from the Parking, Traffic, Transportation, Task Force (PTTTF). The PTTF asked to keep the overnight parking ban in town, but acknowledged residents needed a place to park. The use of the lot would be on a trial basis. The plan is to hold a public hearing on the idea at the Select Board’s next meeting on Feb. 15.
During liason reports, Dockser said the Reading Center for Active Living Committee (ReCalc) has an opening for a new member following the resignation of Elizabeth Walsh. The committee is looking into the town’s potential need for a new Community/Senior Center. Those interested can learn more under Volunteer Opportunities on the town website.
With work starting this summer on replacing the turf and track at the high school, Carlo Bacci said the Recreation Committee would come before the board at its next meeting to discuss putting temporary lights at the Coolidge field until the stadium work is complete.
The board voted 5-0 to amend the Select Board policy regarding the Town Manager evaluation process. The goal was to bring the policy into alignment with the language in the new contract signed by Fidel Maltez.
Following a request from Select Board member Carlo Bacci, there was a brief discussion of town-owned land. The board had questions on how much land the town owned and how much was useable. Town manager Bob LeLacheur included the work of a previous Select Board in the meeting packet and asked current members to consider what they were interested in doing. Was it a cell tower? Or a building like a new Community Center.
Board members discussed a range of options, from relocating the DPW garage or the RMLD headquarters, to a new Community Center. The board will get more detailed information on the bigger parcels of land like Oakland Road and the Zanni property off Symonds Way at a future meeting.
