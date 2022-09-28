READING - US Congressman Seth Moulton recently named Reading Coalition Director Erica McNamara as one of five finalists vying for the Peter J. Gomes Service Award.
Earlier this month, Moulton’s office explained McNamara and other finalists are being invited to his district hometown of Salem, Mass. this Friday for the award ceremony, which is named after late Harvard University minister Rev. Peter J. Gomes.
Friday’s event begins at 5 p.m. in Salem’s Old Town Hall at 32 Derby Square.
Moulton considers Gomes his mentor and has been bestowing the award to civic leaders in Massachusetts’ Sixth Congressional District since 2016.
“Each year, Congressman Moulton recognizes a member of Massachusetts’ 6th Congressional District who exemplifies the qualities of integrity, compassion, and unwavering commitment to their community—all foundational precepts of the Congressman’s late mentor, Reverend Peter J. Gomes,” said Moulton’s office in a prepared statement about Friday’s ceremony.
First coming to Reading in 2008 to head up the fledging Reading Coalition against Substance Abuse, which has since been renamed the Coalition for a Safe and Healthy Community, McNamara is being recognized for her wild success in expanding the suite of service’s offered to community residents through the non-profit.
Prior to coming to Reading, the public health field specialist was employed for 13 years at Lowell’s Community Health Center.
“Erica has been working for 14 years to provide education, support, and advocacy to address the issue of substance misuse and mental health awareness in Reading,” said Moulton’s office of the 2022 Gomes Service Award finalist. “[She] has recently expanded the coalition to include a Mental Health Clinician, an Outreach Coordinator and a Crisis Intervention Team. As a certified Mental Health First Aid instructor, she also teaches Teen, Youth, Adult, Public Safety and Higher Education courses.”
During a Select Board meeting last month, McNamara and other members of the Coalition team explained that they have forged close partnerships with town police and local school officials over the years and expanded the non-profit’s mission to include a focus on issues of mental health.
Largely funded through grants, the Reading Coalition is trying to tackle both drug and mental health issues through a combination of prevention and awareness programs and counseling and treatment solutions.
“Prevention is a science, so we do have a strategic theory that guides our work. They’re rooted in a public health process,” McNamara said during the recent Town Hall presentation.
“Reducing substance abuse has been our top goal from the beginning, but part of that involves making sure we’re doing that by [reaching as many people as possible]. We also recognize that substance misuse doesn’t happen in a vacuum. It’s a co-occurring mental health challenge.”
Last year, according to Reading Coalition materials, the organization lead 115 separate community activities and managed to reach 21,000 unique individuals in town. Some of the newest endeavors include a new partnership with the school department where McNamara instructs a mental health first aid course at RMHS.
At least 213 high school juniors were able to partake in that collaboration. The general public was also offered the special course during a session at the Reading Public Library.
Other finalists in contention for the service award this Friday include:
• Lyn Freeman, who has been serving homeless residents in Salem through Lifebridge Northshore’s community meals program;
• Andover mother and daughter Claudia Mintz and Hannah Finn, who have been baking cakes for the homeless at the Lazarus House and helping out homeless teens through the One Wish Project;
• Saugus’ Gordon Shepard, who has since retiring been restoring veterans’ graves and monuments at the Riverside Cemetery;
• and Sheila Trieff, who has been working with churches in Newburyport and West Newbury to resettle some 40 Afghan refugees.
According to Moulton, shortly after being elected to Congress, Gomes taught the congressman about the value of public service and influenced his decision to serve in the US Marine Corps.
“The Reverend Professor Peter J. Gomes was a Christian minister who served for nearly forty years in the Memorial Church of Harvard University, a space erected to honor the Harvard public servants who died in World War I,” said Moulton of his mentor. “As a preacher, teacher, author, and leader, he influenced many with his ready wit and wisdom and, perhaps above all, with his commitment to service, whether to his immediate community, in support of those in the armed forces, or to universal humanitarian causes.”
