READING - Amid a breakdown in service that has resulted in late trash pickups across town throughout October, the Select Board is expected to receive an update and hold a discussion on hauling provider Republic Service’s contract, which Town Manager Fidel Maltez has threatened to cancel if the contractor’s performance does not improve.
The discussion is scheduled for early in what will likely be a busy Select Board meeting on Tuesday night. In addition, the Select Board is scheduled to conduct its annual tax classification hearing, during which it will determine whether to use a single or split tax rate for the upcoming year. Reading has historically used a split rate with slightly higher rates on commercial properties than residential ones.
The board will also hear an update on the Reading Center for Active Living project and is expected to vote on the Reading ARPA Advisory Committee’s final set of recommendations, including $930,314 for water enterprise support and capital costs, $900,000 for premium pay to town/school employees impacted by the pandemic, $29,000 for the Reading Chamber of Commerce, $25,000 for Reading Rotary, $25,000 to conduct due diligence on a potential purchase of the former Walgreens property on Harnden Street, $4,000 for the Reading Garden Club and $4,000 for the First Congregational Church.
The meeting will be held Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Town Hall in the Select Board Meeting Room and will also be streamed on Zoom and RCTV.
Financial Forum
With momentum building on multiple fronts concerning major capital initiatives across Reading, town leaders are scheduled to sit down for a Financial Forum on Wednesday night to discuss the big ticket items.
The forum is expected to cover updates on the town’s free cash budget, the final breakdown of the Reading ARPA Advisory Committee’s work, the latest on the Reading Center for Active Living project, funding and reimbursement for the Killam School project and a discussion with the Capital Improvement Committee. The forum will be held on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the Reading Memorial High School library and will also be streamed on Zoom and RCTV.
Housing Forum
Tonight Reading officials will hold a forum on affordable housing in town, during which town leaders will answer questions from residents as part of a hybrid meeting both in-person and over Zoom starting at 6 p.m.
The forum aims to provide background on what affordable housing actually is, to delve into Reading’s local needs assessment and the town’s current demographic and housing trends, to review preliminary results of the town’s recent housing survey and to discuss and get input on potential goals and objectives for creating and/or preserving affordable housing within the town.
The meeting will take place at the Reading Public Library, and for those who wish to attend remotely, Zoom log-in information can be found on the town’s website.
Senior Center Survey
As the town considers the construction of a new Senior/Community Center to replace the aging Pleasant Street Center, local officials are seeking input from the public on what residents would like to see from a potential project. Reading residents age 18 and over are encouraged to complete a survey being conducted on the Senior/Community Center, which can be completed on the town’s website, in person at Town Hall, the Pleasant Street Center and at the Reading Public Library, or over the phone by calling the Gerontology Institute at 617-287-7413.
The following meetings are currently scheduled on the Town of Reading website. All remote meetings’ login information can be found online:
Today:
Housing Forum, 6 p.m., Reading Public Library, Community Room, Zoom.
Recreation Committee, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Tuesday:
Mystic Regional Emergency Planning Committee, 8 a.m., Four Points Sheraton Wakefield, Zoom.
Joshua Eaton School Council, 3:10 p.m., Joshua Eaton School, Conference Room.
Killam School Council, 3:15 p.m., Killam School, Conference Room.
Wood End School Council, 3:15 p.m., Wood End School, Conference Room.
School Building Appointment Committee, 6 p.m., Town Hall, Select Board Meeting Room, Zoom.
Select Board, 7 p.m., Town Hall, Select Board Meeting Room, Zoom and RCTV.
Wednesday:
Reading ARPA Advisory Committee, 6:45 p.m., RMHS, School Library, Zoom.
Climate Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., Town Hall, Berger Room.
Conservation Commission, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Financial Forum, 7 p.m., RMHS, School Library, Zoom and RCTV.
