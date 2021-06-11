READING – Reading’s Elder and Human Services staff is thrilled to announce the re-opening of the Pleasant Street Center, next Tuesday, June 15.
“Reading’s gathering place for seniors!” Reading’s Elder and Human Services Administrator, Amy O’Brien, says of the Pleasant Street Center. “It has been a very long year and a half. We are looking forward to welcoming seniors back to our center and having some fun! We want people to feel safe and to let them know we are here for them.”
The Pleasant Street Center is located at 49 Pleasant St. in Reading. Staff will be hosting a Re-Opening Open House on Tuesday, June 15 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Residents are invited to stop by and grab a goody bag, win a prize, and pick up a copy of the Pleasantries newsletter. Staff will be there to answer any questions. Programming will begin on Wednesday, June 16 and will be by appointment only as the center is slowly and safely re-opened. Masks will be encouraged and will be required for those who are not vaccinated. We want everyone to feel comfortable and safe as we continue to exit the pandemic and ease back into normal.
The current version of the Pleasantries newsletter can be found online at: https://
www.readingma.gov/sites/g/files/
vyhlif1116/f/pages/jun_pl_2021.pdf
Please call the PSC at (781) 942-6794 if you have any questions.
