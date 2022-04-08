Han Diedrich is a smart, thoughtful, and kind member of the RMHS community. Throughout his four years, there have been many different memories and experiences that Han will carry with him after high school, but his favorite memory is very recent, the start of his Senior year. While interviewing Han he said, “We made a more formal return to normal school, and I got to see a lot of my classmates and friends I didn’t get to talk to over the summer and the Covid period of Sophomore and Junior year. It was also the start of Varsity Soccer. There were a lot of things to expect in my new classes and activities, as well as finally applying to college. I never felt like the time would come to apply to college, but it finally came and it was exciting yet also imposing.” Along with this, some more of Han’s favorite memories include his time spent creating, filming, and presenting his own skit with his classmate, Owen Schromm, in the 2022 edition of Misster RMHS. This is an annual comedy show put on by RMHS Seniors. After the previous two shows were canceled due to Covid, students and staff alike were anticipating this year's show, which occurred in March.
For his Senior year, Han is taking Advanced Placement Calculus BC, Advanced Placement Physics C, Honors Journalism, Honors Psychology, and Spanish. One of Han’s past favorite classes was his Advanced Placement Physics 1 class with Mr. McIntire. Another class Han was especially fond of was Honors Precalculus with Mrs. Bedingfield, because it helped him be confident in pursuing topics based in mathematics. These high level courses are rigorous and demanding, but Han is no stranger to that.
He has taken some of the most advanced classes offered during his time at RMHS.
Han’s efforts were recognized when he received the Rochester Institute of Technology Computing Medal. This award is only given out to students who are in the top 10% of their class and have “Superior grades in computing-related classes,” “Completion of a school or community project that demonstrates high-level knowledge or experience in computing,” and finally, “High-level use of computing in other areas such as business, science, math, art, design, film, animation, or photography.”
In addition to this prestigious award, Han was inducted into the National Honor Society for his achievements in academics, community service, leadership, and good character. Han has also made the Honor Roll for each of the four years he has attended RMHS.
Outside of his classes, Han fills his time with the RMHS Lego Club, a club Han founded himself. The club is advised by Mr. Sacco, a guidance counselor at RMHS. Mr. Sacco is someone that has left a great impact on Han. He has participated in community service through the Reading Public Library. Here, he runs a lego building program for elementary age children in Reading. Han helps out with RMHS JV Soccer coach Paul Orlando’s soccer camp during the summer. Han played soccer every year during his time at RMHS. This year, as a Senior, Han made the Varsity team. Han ran track during his Freshman and Sophomore year. He is also a referee for youth soccer in Middlesex County.
In his free time Han loves to build and collect Lego, play video games with his brother, or walk his dog, Papaya. Han’s favorite food is Ramen Noodles, and his favorite movie is any of the Marvel movies. Han’s favorite quote is "If you want something bad enough, you find a way to make it happen."
There are a few different people Han would like to thank. His parents, and one of his closest academic advisers, his guidance counselor, Mr. Sacco.
Han said, “Thank you Mom for helping me not be afraid to express myself, thank you Dad for giving me the chances to get better at school and sports, and thank you Mr. Sacco for helping me start my Lego Club and sticking with me even though it didn’t turn out how I wanted it to.”
For his future plans, Han is planning on studying Computer Science, but does not yet know where he will be attending in the fall.
Han lives on Robin Road with his parents, Miyoung and Karl Diedrich, and his younger brother, Leo (15).
