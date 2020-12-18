With all her hard work through the many clubs and teams she's a part of, Ally has made a substantial impact on the town of Reading. Ally has racked up many hours of community service because she loves to see others succeed and prosper, and if she can help that process then she's more than happy to.
To Reading Memorial High School, Ally is a friendly face to all and a kind classmate. Her teachers have labeled her as an informed and intelligent student as well as a person whose inclusivity is one of her leading traits. Her friends would describe her as an outgoing and considerate friend who enjoys seeing others laugh.
When reflecting on her time at the high school, Ally shares that many of her favorite moments revolve around the swim team. Ally has been a member of the varsity girls swim team since freshman year because of her dedication and her strive to be
better.
She shares that she'll forever remember winning meets with the girls swim team, especially the 2019 Middlesex League meet. She has also been a member of the Burbank YMCA Bluefins swim team for about 7 years. Ally, along with the rest team, is hoping to have a final senior year season as it could be canceled. Ally shares that she’ll forever be grateful for the friendships she was able to foster and create.
Ally has consistently challenged herself with her coursework as reflected in her many achievements. This year Ally is enrolled in Advanced Placement Spanish, Advanced Placement Environmental Science, Advanced Placement Gov, Honors Precalc, Honors Journalism - Honors Film and Lit, Anatomy, & Band. Next fall, Ally looks forward to possibly pursuing environmental policy and political science at college. She plans to attend a school in the New England area and is excited to hear back from them.
To showcase and celebrate her hard work and dedication to her schoolwork, Ally has been a member of the National Honor Society, a club that recognizes students with many leadership roles and volunteer hours as well as a high GPA. Along with being a member, Ally is also a NHS Officer which means she helps lead meetings among other qualities.
Ally is also a member of the Century Club which celebrates the students in the top percentage of each grade.
As for awards, Ally has won a few. Her sophomore year she was awarded the Grade 10 Respect Award. She was also given the University of Rochester Book Award, cementing the strives Ally goes to to succeed.
Ally enjoys giving back in her free time at a few different organizations. She has volunteered at St. Agnes Church in Reading for the past couple of years, teaching in the religious education program during the summers.
She also has spent time volunteering at RISE Preschool. She loves getting to work with kids and have fun with them.
When thinking about her volunteerism, Ally shares, “It’s not hard to help people who need it, so community service is something that I think everyone can be a part of, and feel good doing. Especially if you are someone that is fortunate in life, it's important to remember the people that aren’t as lucky.”
Ally is also a Student Council Officer, picked by her fellow students in her class for her leadership and perserverance. She is also co-president of Cradles to Crayons which is an organization vetted for giving back to the community and less fortunate.
In her free time, Ally enjoys baking and driving around town with her friends. Some of her favorites include spaghetti squash, the movie Chicken Little and the actor Kate McKinnon. She could be seen eating at her favorite restaurant, Earl’s, with her friends. Her favorite quote is one from Mother Teresa that reads, “It’s not about how much you do, but how much love you put into what you do that counts.”
Ally would like to take this opportunity to thank her great teachers, friends, and family for their unconditional support and encouragement in everything she does.
Ally shares that she’ll forever be thankful for the great opportunity high school has brought and the amazing teachers she’s had the privilege of learning from.
“Mr. McIntire and his AP Physics 1 class were the best experiences I’ve had in high school and will have for the entire 4 years. Mr. McIntire is such a caring, helpful, and amazing teacher who helped me and my peers do the best we could in and out of class while learning through the ways that he structured our class time. I cannot thank him enough for all of the effort he put into teaching us, and for making my junior year experience the best of them all.
“It’s been hard, but good teachers and good friends have gotten me past the not so good teachers and friends, and I’m so thankful for all of the friends I made in high school that helped me along the way.
“I want to thank my family for driving me crazy but keeping me together through the ups and downs of high school, and Rachel Grimes and Molly Abruzzese for keeping me sane and always being there for me, and the RMHS girls varsity swim team,” Ally shares.
Ally resides at 6 Collins Ave with her parents, Jen and Sean, and her younger siblings, Sean (16) Kate (13).
