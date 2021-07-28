MOSQUITO CONTROL - The above maps, maintained by the Mass. Bureau of Infectious Disease and Laboratory Sciences, classify the latest risk of a Reading resident contracting either Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) or West Nile Virus (WNV) as low. The top graphic, which tracks EEE risks, shows Reading and most of its neighbors as a low risk “green” category, while areas shaded blue are considered to have an even lower remote risk. The bottom image shows virtually the entire state’s WNV threat shaded as blue or at a low risk. State officials hope to keep the dangers of mosquito-borne images at a minimum by spraying pesticides around Reading on Thursday.