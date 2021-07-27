By JOANNE SENDERS
READING - New Reading Schools Superintendent Thomas Milaschewski recently appraised the School Committee of his entry plan as the start of the 2021-2022 school year approaches.
Milaschewski, who has now been working in the district for three weeks, detailed during the latest School Committee meeting his plans for transitioning into his role as the district’s top administrator.
But first he had Chris McGrath, who was superintendent of the Tewksbury Public Schools for 19 years, explain how she has been assigned as his mentor in a state program that gives support to new superintendents for three years. According to McGrath, the emphasis is on developing leadership skills, and among other supports she will shadow Milaschewski on school visits so she can provide him with feedback.
Milaschewski said that he is currently trying to develop relationships with the School Committee and all the stakeholders including teachers, and community members. He was appreciative of the long lead time that he had before his start and thanked his predecessor for his help during transition meetings.
“[Doherty] went above and beyond to onboard me,” he said.
Milaschewski said he wants to determine what Reading’s strengths, challenges and opportunities are. He hopes to have a strong understanding of what those are by January.
“I’m hopeful by January I have a good understanding of what Reading is all about,” Milaschewski said.
He wants to form a guiding coalition of parents, teachers, students and others to determine how to get the district to the goals that are set once there is a shared understanding of where the district wants to go.
“You can count on my leadership being collaborative,” Milaschewski told the committee.
Milaschewski said that while most of his community meetings will happen in the fall, he wants people to know he is available this summer and even plans some “Meet and Greets” at schools before the start of the school year.
Committee member Erin Gaffen said she was very happy with his collaborative plan.
“Parents are ready to have a voice on the school system,” she said.
When asked by resident Marianne Downing how Milaschewski planned to work together as a team when in addition to his recent appointment the district has a new assistant superintendent, a new Metco director, a new finance director and three new principals. Milaschewski said that having so many new members presented both a challenge and an opportunity. While he acknowledged that losing so much leadership and institutional knowledge is difficult, he reasoned that new people might be able to do things differently that might not have been working. He said that meetings are occurring daily - both small team meetings and individual meetings - and they are giving each other “open and honest feedback.” He also stated that current principals and administrative staff were a great help to the new staff.
Milaschewski presented the committee with his plan to replace CFO Gail Dowd who had worked for the district for a year longer than she had planned when the school department could not find a quality replacement a year ago. He is advertising the position as a Director of Finance because while he is open to giving the title of CFO to a candidate that warrants it, he feels that Dowd earned that position over time. The committee agreed with Milaschewski that a community meet and greet after the screening committee narrows down the applicants might scare away candidates that do not want their employers to know before securing the position. Member Chuck Robinson said he didn’t think the public would feel the need to meet finance candidates unlike when the district is hiring principals or superintendents. The committee agreed that a public survey asking what people want to see in the person who takes the position would suffice.
The committee also agreed to review the superintendent’s job performance after a year. It was proposed that the review be completed in March prior to the town election to insure that all six members would have knowledge of the job done by Milaschewski before any could be potentially voted off the committee. However, everyone felt that was too short a time period to actually analyze the superintendent’s performance in his first year. It was agreed, however, that the committee might in the future change the timing of the review.
