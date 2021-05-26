READING - A California charter school administrator who began her career as classroom teacher in Lawrence will return to Massachusetts in order to head up the Joshua Eaton Elementary School.
According to Schools’ Superintendent Dr. Johh Doherty, he has selected University of Vermont alumnus Caitlin Shelburne to replace outgoing Joshua Eaton School Principal LisaMarie
Ippolito.
Shelburne, who is currently employed as the principal and senior director of curriculum and instruction at the Making Waves Academy in Richmond, Calif., had also been named earlier this month as one of the top three contenders for the Birch Meadow Elementary School principalship.
“She has a strong elementary literacy background with the Lawrence Public Schools where she taught Grade 5 and instructed ESL students in Grades 3, 4, and 5. She is the recipient of the Timothy Shiner Ally Award in 2012 from the University of Vermont and the Sontag Prize in Urban Education for Teaching Excellence from 2013-16,” said Doherty, listing off a handful of the new building principal’s career accomplishments.
Sherburne will begin work in her new Reading leadership post on July 1, though she will likely visit the Summer Avenue facility to meet with staff and community members before that date. Though it’s unclear how many applied for the Joshua Eaton vacancy, the finalist beat out at least one other job contender, an assistant principal in Roxbury who had a comparable amount of past classroom teaching experience.
Though currently working in California, Shelburne is quite familiar with the Massachusetts education system, as the University of California Berkeley graduate began her career as a teacher at the Francis M. Leahy Elementary School in Lawrence. In 2015, she was named as Lawrence’s ‘Rising Teacher of the Year”.
The Reading school district has dealt with a mass leadership exodus during the 2020-2021 academic year, with at least three central office administrators and an identical number of building principals announcing they are departing the community on
July 1.
The Joshua Eaton vacancy, created when Ippolito announced she will be accepting a job as the assistant superintendent of Newburyport’s Public Schools, is the last leadership void to fill besides the Birch Meadow principalship.
