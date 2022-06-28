READING – The School Committee completed negotiations with Superintendent of Schools Tom Milaschewski at their latest meeting by coming to agreement with the leader of the Reading schools for a $195,700 salary plus $2,000 in travel expenses for the upcoming year beginning July 1, 2022.
The pact was voted unanimously by the School Committee on June 22 and accepted by Milaschewski.
The new contract comes on the heels of a stellar performance review last month and represents a raise of some $7,000 over his initial one year contract agreed to in March of 2021 when Milaschewski accepted the position with a first year salary of $190,000.
Evaluation
At the prior regular meeting of the School Committee June 9, the evaluation by the School Com. of Milaschewski’s first year on the job was completed and summarized by board Chair Tom Wise. He said the superintendent received very high marks with “scores off the charts” specifically mentioning morale building “which was so badly needed”. He added Milaschewski’s evaluation obtained uniformly high numbers by all members of the School Committee.
The overall summative evaluation by individual committee members revealed three ratings of “Exemplary” by Erin Gaffen, Shawn Brandt, and Carla Nazzaro and three ratings of “Proficient” by Sarah McLaughlin, Chuck Robinson and Tom Wise. On individual categories all six gave a mixture of “Proficient” and “Exemplary” ratings.
In some individual categories the superintendent exceeded the goal of professional practice while meeting the goal of student learning and district improvement. Instructional leadership, management and operations, family and community engagement, and professional culture were all listed as “Exemplary” while student learning and district improvement goals, as well as coaching, developing and supporting principals goals were listed as “met”.
Overall, the Committee as a whole gives Dr. Milaschewski very high marks for his first year on the job. Some comments from the individual committee member evaluations were summarized by Wise and appear below:
• “Dr. Milaschewski has had an outstanding first year in the role. While the typical advice is not to try to make too much change in the early days in a leadership role, the culture established by Dr. Milaschewski and the team, and the focus on doing nearly everything in an open, collaborative way, has granted him license to begin to make meaningful, positive change for our district;
• He is an exemplary leader, collaborator, and communicator. He helped form a solid team at central office, gave voice to district leaders, and continually displays support for educators. He is eager for and open to feedback and shows a willingness to adapt and change based on that feedback. He takes the time to highlight the positives and communicates effectively, even about more challenging subjects;
• Dr. M’s commitment to the core values of collaboration, equity, and excellence - as expressed in his Superintendent Entry Plan - can be clearly seen throughout his leadership of RPS;
• Dr. M brings a high-level of knowledge and expertise to his role, when paired with his core strengths of data-informed decision making and communication it results in amazing things. I’m excited to see our district transform under Dr. M’s leadership over the coming years;
• Dr. Milaschewski is the ‘right leader at the right time’ for Reading. He is a thoughtful leader who collaborates with all stakeholders, gathers and synthesizes data and then implements processes that will improve outcomes. He has put together an executive staff who is fiercely loyal to him and dedicated to excellence. He builds trust with staff, students and parents and welcomes and appreciates differing points of view. He has made many positive changes and has created a feeling of hopeful anticipation;
• Dr. Milaschewski is a gift to our town and the improvements he makes in our district will be a part of his professional story;
• Dr. Milaschewski’ s ability to listen and act has been very commendable and exciting for our district. He knows how to address the low hanging fruit as well as tackle the difficult and complex issues. His collaboration with all the stakeholders in town has been handled like a seasoned veteran from the Budget, to Killam, to Town Meeting, to ARPA requests etc..... In none of these examples has he “talked at” anyone rather he has thoughtfully explained his reasoning and decision-making process;
• He has started his career here in Reading in a very strong way. His collaborative nature brings people in. His willingness to roll up his sleeves and dive into a classroom with Students and Teacher is appreciated by so many staff members. He has quite literally brought a breath of fresh air;
• Milaschewski sets the bar very high for himself and I appreciate that. He walks it and talks it. He analyzes the data, collaboratively works on solutions, and builds up the capacity of his team. He is the leader Reading Public Schools needs now and I appreciate being able to work with him.”
Following the release of the evaluation Milaschewski said he appreciated the feedback and all the support and said it was due to his team, all the employees and staff and mentioned the help from the prior Superintendent John Doherty and his administrative team.
The Superintendent’s evaluation was accepted by the School Committee on a 5-0 vote, member Sarah McLaughlin was not present for the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.