READING - Select Board member Karen Herrick recently challenged a newer policy that requires a handful of municipal boards and committees to seek advance Select Board approval of annual budget requests.
During a gathering in Town Hall last week, Herrick asked her peers to reconsider the financial policy after Town Manager Fidel Maltez disclosed his FY’24 budget will call for a $15,000 to $20,000 deposit to be made into a special Select Board fund. The Select Board will approve spending from that account in July, when various town bodies will have to appear before the elected officials to explain their funding requests.
“These boards used to have line-items [in the regular budget]. So I’m a little concerned about setting up a different process for different committees,” said Herrick.
According to Maltez, the policy in question predates his administration and was extended at the behest of former Town Manager Robert LeLacheur towards the end of his tenure last winter.
At its outset, the new policy applied to funding requests from just three committees - the Town Forest Committee, Readings Trails Committee, and the Historical Commission - whose budgets were zero-funded under LeLacheur’s FY’23 budget.
However, per a decision made at the time by the Select Board, the policy will now apply to all other bodies appointed by the Select Board that are looking for appropriations that exceed the baseline spending limit established under this year’s budget.
According to Maltez, though the underlying policy is the Select Board’s to keep or modify, he sees some merit in asking various committees to come and explain extraordinary spending plans for the coming fiscal year.
“When I started here, the decision had already been made and built into the budget. But I don’t think it’s a bad idea, to be honest. It creates a way for committees to think about how much they’ll need and what that money is for,” the town manager opined.
“That’s fine, but it’s not consistent,” Herrick responded. “We have a lot of committees, but for some reason, [only three of them] will have to justify spending [on an annual basis]. They’ll have zero for a budget unless they come before us.”
According to Maltez, so far, just two committees, the Climate Advisory Committee and Historical Commission, have approached his office to seek funding for FY’24.
Herrick later argued that to her point, the Climate Advisory Committee, regardless of how the Select Board acts, will still be able to fall back upon a baseline budget. However, the Historical Commission, which this summer had to appear before the board for approval of its $1,500 budget, has no such luxury.
“Why single out just three committees? Why not put all the money in the Select Board budget and have all the committees come before us?” she said.
Both Select Board members Carlo Bacci and Chris Haley were comfortable with the new policy as is and saw no reason to change it.
“The people who had budgets before last year, we agreed not to go below their funding levels from previous years,” said Haley. “It sounds like Fidel sent out a request to everybody [asking if they needed more money and they didn’t respond]. So they’ll get zero dollars. That’s how it works. I think it’s a better process this way.”
“A lot of committees don’t have a budget or even need a budget,” Bacci later added.
Though generally agreeing with Bacci and Haley’s points, Select Board Chair Mark Dockser asked Maltez to take another look at the policy and come back to the Select Board with a report on how many committees are being funded with a baseline budget under the policy.
