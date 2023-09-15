READING - Pickleball and a visit by the state delegation weren’t the only items on the Select Board’s Tuesday agenda. It included a discussion of everyone’s favorite topic, potholes, and was a natural segway from the legislative discussion.
Town Engineer Ryan Pervical led the presentation which started with a little Reading trivia. Did you know the town has approximately 92 miles of public roads, excluding state roads? His presentation included talk of alligator cracking, corrugation, rutting, and of course, potholes.
Using a software program, the town gives each street a Current Pavement Condition Index (PCI). The goal for the average of those 92 miles is a PCI of 80. Reading’s current average is in the ballpark at 78. The town annually spends $1 million per year to repave and/or repair roads with $600,000 coming from those state Chapter 90 funds. This year that jumps to $900,000 thanks to the Fair Share money.
But it’s just for one year, which is why one of Dockser’s questions dealt with “institutionalizing” that extra money so it becomes a yearly amount the town can count on.
If you want to know what PCI your street has, it’s available in the Select Board packet for last Tuesday’s meeting. The PCI doesn’t determine what roads get done first but it’s a valuable tool for town planners. A certain reporter’s street has a well-deserved low PCI of 44 but it doesn’t mean it will get done before Bolton Street, which has a PCI of 47.
“It’s one of the most complicated things we do,” said Percival.
In August, the Select Board heard a request from Maltez and Human Resources Director Sean Donahue to tweak the town’s personnel policy. The change involved Reading’s Military Leave, and as Maltez said, “specifically providing adequate compensation to employees who are deployed on long-term assignments.”
After looking at what other towns have done, Donahue drafted a policy that supports employees who are also members of the Armed Forces. With a town police officer serving in the military and leaving on a one-year deployment in October, the board approved of the change with a unanimous vote.
With the first meeting of the town’s Charter Review Committee less than a month away, the Select Board appointed Haley as its appointee to the committee.
The nine-member committee is now complete, including Haley, Phil Pacino (RMLD), Andrew Grimes (Board of Library Trustees), Alan Fould (Town Moderator), Jesse Arnold, (Bylaw Committee), Chuck Robinson (School Committee), and Town Meeting members Bill Brown, Jonathan Barnes, and Geoff Beckwith.
The purpose of the committee, which meets at least every 10 years, is to review the Charter and make a report, with recommendations, to the Town Meeting concerning any proposed amendments that the committee may determine to be necessary or desirable. One sure item to come up is changing references to the Board of Selectmen to the Select Board.
The first meeting of the Charter Review Committee is tentatively scheduled for Sept. 26.
The topic of additional ARPA funds for the Reading Food Pantry was discussed again, this time with addition information from Town Manager Fidel Maltez.
Maltez reported that the Public Health Department had $33,000 in ARPA funds remaining but was comfortable returning $15,000 to the town. In addition, the board had allocated $25,000 towards due diligence of the Walgreens site. It spent $8,034 on that, leaving $16,966 unspent. Add it up and that’s almost $32,000 in ARPA funds the board has available to spend. With that number, the board will ask Food Pantry officials to return at their next meeting to explain their needs and answer questions.
Maltez also previewed the 11 articles that make up the November Town Warrant. Article 9 dealt with approving money to build the parking lot on Lot 5 on Grove Street. But during discussion it was agreed to use free cash to pay for the lot, which had a low bid of $169,250. The Birch Meadow project is article 6, while the purchase of trash barrels is article 7. The town will hold a Trash Forum at Town Hall and on Zoom on Tuesday, Sept. 19.
Article 11 led to a spirited discussion. The article is the result of a citizens petition to change a town bylaw regarding snow removal. If approved, the owner or manager of any downtown property would be responsible for clearing snow for the portion of the paved sidewalk abutting their property. Members expressed the wish that they would rather those owners/managers did the right thing when it snows without being forced. And they expressed concern that those same owners have no idea this article is in the November Town Meeting warrant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.