READING - In order to help ensure all Reading residents have access to the COVID-19 vaccine, the town will be providing doses to homebound residents over the next two weeks.
The Public Health Department has been provided with approximately 70 doses for the effort, and in order to be considered homebound, a resident must be someone who cannot leave their home under normal, everyday circumstances and/or requires significant and taxing effort and assistance from another person, particularly when getting in and out of a motor vehicle. Homebound people can leave home for religious services, medical appointments or to take a quick walk or car ride.
The town is currently working to identify individuals who are homebound, and those who meet the description are encouraged to contact town staff at 781-942-6653 on Monday through Thursday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
---
Coronavirus trend flattens out
Reading got good news from its latest coronavirus report this past week, as the recent increase in cases does not appear to have translated into another spike and has instead flattened out at a relatively moderate level. In the most recent update the town reported 30 new positive cases, which is down from the 34 from the prior update. Reading also currently has 60 active cases, down from last week’s 74.
Overall Reading now has 1,800 positive cases since the pandemic began, and the town also reported 30 recoveries, bringing the total recovery count to 1,660. No new deaths were reported, leaving the town’s death toll at 49, and 10 cases have been transferred to other jurisdictions. The town remains “yellow” in the state report for the 11th straight week.
The Reading Board of Health’s policy regarding the wearing of masks in public indoors remains in effect in order to help avoid any future spread and prevent a resurgence in town. Residents are reminded that anyone who enters a business or a residential/commercial property with more than one unit is required to wear a mask or another suitable face covering over their nose and mouth.
---
Mask Up Reading!
With coronavirus cases continuing to rise, the Reading Public Health Department has launched a new "Mask Up Reading!” initiative, which the town hopes will help raise community awareness, provide safety guidance on a continual basis and render aid as needed. Notifications and alerts will be posted on the town’s website (readingma.gov), on social media and on signs across town.
The town is also asking residents to wear a mask or face covering whenever they are not at home or in a personal vehicle, maintain social distancing of at least six feet from others, observe the state’s stay at home advisory from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., review the latest CDC guidance, get a flu shot, talk about COVID-19 precautions with household members, neighbors, friends and colleagues, stay home when experiencing symptoms and don’t hesitate to get a COVID-19 test. Full details of the initiative can be found on the town’s website.
---
The following meetings are currently scheduled on the Town of Reading website. All remote meetings’ login information can be found online:
Today:
Killam School Council, 3 p.m., Killam School, Conference Room.
Council on Aging, 6:30 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Board of Library Trustees, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom and RCTV.
Community Planning and Development Commission, 7:30 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Tuesday:
Town Forest Committee, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Special Education Parent Advisory Council, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Wednesday:
Parker Middle School Council, 5:30 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Conservation Commission, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Climate Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Thursday:
Metro North Regional Housing Advisory Committee, 11 a.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
---
Mac Cerullo is a correspondent for the Reading Chronicle and the Sports Editor for The Daily News of Newburyport. If you have any events that you’d like published in the notebook, please contact Mac at mcerullo11@gmail.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
