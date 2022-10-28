Liam Synnott, Vice President of the Class of 2023, is an adventurous, strong willed, and well read Senior at Reading Memorial High School. Before coming to the High School, Liam attended Killam Elementary School and Parker Middle School.
Liam’s Senior year courses include Honors Physics, AP Calculus BC, Intro to Financial Accounting, AP Literature, AP Biology, Select Choir, and AP European History.
AP Chemistry, a class Liam took his Sophomore year of high school, was a challenging class but it provided Liam with an exciting and rewarding memory when he finally got an A on one of the tests. Liam explains why that moment was so special to him.
“I struggled a lot in the beginning of that class with the speed and material. I studied more than I had for any class before, I asked lots of questions in class, and I even got a tutor for the subject, which was a huge help. All the work I put in paid off and I felt very accomplished.”
Liam also thoroughly enjoyed Honors English 10 as a Sophomore.
He explained by saying, “I had a good teacher (Mrs. Cunningham) and a good class. I got to learn about some interesting authors, like the Transcendentalists.”
Liam has been involved with different community service opportunities in-and-around town. At Bread of Life Malden, Liam sorted and packaged food for people in need. Liam attended the Festival of Trees in Reading where he sold raffle tickets to help the Reading Educational Foundation. He took a trip back to Killam Elementary to organize new sets of books for the school.
As Vice President of the Class of 2023, Liam is recognized as a leader and friend by the RMHS community. Liam explains what he likes most about having the responsibility and role of Vice President saying, “ I like how I get to hear opinions from classmates and actually work to lift them up and listen to them. I feel like I’m generally well-known, being in so many extracurriculars, and I like that I can say ‘hello’ to someone in every hallway or class. I hope by being so involved with the community I leave a mark on the school I’ve spent so much time in.”
Liam has been part of numerous clubs and sports at the high school. Freshman year he joined Select Choir and the Crescendudes. Freshman year he also joined Cross Country and has been on the JV team all four years of high school. During his Sophomore year Liam joined Harmonium and Outdoors Club. As a Junior, Liam was elected choir secretary and founded the school’s Poetry Club. Senior year Liam was elected Cresendudes President.
If you are in downtown Reading you might see Liam solving math problems with students at Mathnasium. He has been working at Mathnasium since April 2022. He tutors kids grades K-12 in math, helps with homework, and does standardized test prep.
Some quick fun facts about Liam include that his favorite meal is a veggie burrito and for dessert he enjoys lemon raspberry cake. His favorite actress is Meryl Streep. His favorite book is The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller. His favorite animal is a sea turtle, and his favorite quote is “Not all those who wander are lost.” - J.R.R. Tolkien.
Throughout his experiences at high school and in life, Liam has had the support of many. He would like to thank some of the people who have impacted him and helped get him where he is today.
“I’d like to thank my parents for always being at my concerts and cross country meets, cheering me on, for being happy to read over an essay or help with a math problem, or just sitting and listening to my day. I appreciate the time and energy they put into making sure I succeed. I’d also like to thank all my friends for helping me grow into a much cooler person than I was in middle school.”
When asked what Liam will remember most about high school he said, “I’ll remember the creative space and community I found in the choir department. I’ve loved coming back every year and getting to know more people, as well as expressing myself in my favorite way, singing. I’ll also remember how fast it went. Maybe each day feels endless in those fluorescent-lit classrooms, but it feels like I was in freshman biology last week. I’ll miss certain parts of high school, but I’m definitely excited to head off to college.”
In his free time Liam enjoys reading and getting outdoors as much as possible. He likes to hike and camp. During the summer he enjoys going to the beach to swim. He says on the weekends he tries to bake and cook when he has time. Otherwise, he listens to a lot of music (mostly Brandi Carlile and Taylor Swift). He also enjoys hanging out with friends.
After high school Liam plans on attending college somewhere in the New England area or New York. He hopes to double major in Biology and Spanish. He also hopes to study abroad at least once and do internships in the field of Marine Biology.
Liam Resides on Elm Street with his parents, Melissa and Chris, and brother Quinn (15).
