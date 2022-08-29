READING - This Wednesday the Reading ARPA Advisory Committee is expected to pick up discussions regarding hazard pay for town employees, whose unions have requested the bonuses as compensation for the dangers they faced reporting to work during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
During Wednesday’s meeting the committee is set to receive an update on the requests from each union, and then committee members Shawn Brandt and Thomas Wise are expected to discuss possible approaches to how the town can allocate its remaining ARPA funds to best compensate the town’s workers. The committee is also set to hear a request from the First Congregational Church for $30,000 for asbestos remediation and $4,000 for landscaping.
The meeting will be held in the Reading Public Library’s community room starting at 7 p.m. and will be streamed remotely via Zoom and RCTV.
School Committee updates
As the new school year begins the School Committee is set to kick things off with an eventful meeting that is expected to include a vote on naming the RMHS track after former coach Hal Croft, as well as an introduction to the Killam School Building Project. The Killam project is expected to pick up steam over the coming years and could potentially be complete within 3.5 years if the town’s timeline proceeds without delays.
In addition, the committee is also expected to provide a beginning of school update, review and approve school handbook updates for RMHS and Parker Middle School, and provide an overview of the new district website. The meeting will be held tonight in the RMHS school library starting at 7 p.m.
Fall Street Faire coming up
The 14th annual Reading Fall Street Faire will be held on Sunday, Sept. 11 from noon to 5 p.m. The annual community event aims to bring together local residents, restaurants, businesses and community groups for a fun-filled family day, and as usual this year’s event will feature live entertainment on three stages, along with games, kid activities, an antique car show and more than 100 vendor and community group booths. The Fall Street Faire is sponsored by the Reading Rotary Club and more information about this year’s event can be found at http://www.
Travel alternatives during Orange Line shutdown
For 30 days between Aug. 19 and Sept. 18 the MBTA’s Orange Line will shut down in its entirety for repairs and maintenance. In the meantime Reading residents who use the Orange Line can take advantage of a number of alternatives to help ease the disruption.
In addition to the free shuttles that will operate across the route, free 30-day bluebike passes will be available for all. The passes will allow an unlimited number of free 45-minute trips and numerous bikes and docks will be set up at various stations.
Travelers can also board any commuter rail station in the City of Boston at no charge just by showing a CharlieCard or a CharlieTicket, as well as at any Zone 1, 1A and 2 stations outside the city, which includes Reading. The Haverhill Commuter Rail line will make an additional stop at Oak Grove throughout the shutdown as well.
The following meetings are currently scheduled on the Town of Reading website. All remote meetings’ login information can be found online:
Today:
School Committee, 7 p.m., RMHS, School Library.
Tuesday:
Board of Registrars, 10 a.m., Town Hall, Select Board Meeting Room.
Select Board, 7 p.m., Hybrid Meeting, Town Hall’s Select Board Meeting Room, Zoom and RCTV.
Wednesday:
Reading ARPA Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., Hybrid Meeting, Reading Public Library’s Community Room, Zoom and RCTV.
Mac Cerullo is a correspondent for the Reading Chronicle. If you have any events that you’d like published in the notebook, please contact Mac at mcerullo11@gmail.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
