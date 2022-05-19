READING – A virtual red flag was raised on the Town Common Tuesday night.
A Supreme Court decision earlier this month on Boston’s use of flags at City Hall Plaza has put a halt to Reading’s plan to raise the Pride Flag in June, along with any other future flags as well.
“It is my recommendation, as well as town counsel, to say no to all flag requests,” said Town Manager Fidel Maltez at Tuesday’s Select Board meeting.
Boston City Hall has three flag poles and for years the city has allowed groups to hoist their flag on one of them to mark various events. As explained in the court case, “In 2017, Harold Shurtleff, the director of an organization called Camp Constitution, asked to hold an event on the plaza to celebrate the civic and social contributions of the Christian community; as part of that ceremony, he wished to raise what he described as the “Christian flag.”
“The commissioner of Boston’s Property Management Department worried that flying a religious flag at City Hall could violate the Establishment Clause and found no past instance of the city’s having raised such a flag. He therefore told Shurtleff that the group could hold an event on the plaza but could not raise their flag during it. Shurtleff and Camp Constitution (petitioners) sued, claiming that Boston’s refusal to let them raise their flag violated, among other things, the First Amendment’s Free Speech Clause.”
The case made its way through the courts until the Supreme Court, in a unanimous decision, told Boston it was wrong. Now cities and towns, including Reading, are concerned that raising things like a Pride Flag, as Reading did last year, will lead to other groups demanding the same free speech.
“Essentially, things are very much in flux,” said Maltez. “I also reached out to several of our neighboring communities including Wilmington, Wakefield, Stoneham, and Burlington. Essentially what happened is the Boston Supreme Court case really is putting a lot of communities in caution. The legal opinion is, if one flag is allowed to be flown essentially all flags will have to be flown because it becomes part of public speech.
“So, the recommendation from our town counsel as well as all the town managers that I surveyed was to basically say no to all. It is unfortunate and I’m sure that some residents really see the flag as a way of commemorating something but from the town liability perspective it is a best practice to simply not make the flag pole a space of speech.”
At the May 3 Select Board meeting, the board heard from residents Alan and Donna Beaulieu who proposed the town fly the flags of each of the United States Armed Forces during the week they were founded, starting with the Army on June 14. But following the Supreme Court decision, the flags of the Army, Navy, Marines, Coast Guard, Air Force, along with the Pride flag won’t be seen anytime soon on the Town Common.
There may be no Pride flag but the Select Board made sure what the flag stands for would be a part of Reading with a “Resolution for Pride Month.”
“… be it resolved, that we, the Reading Select Board, do hereby resolve that June 2022 be recognized as Pride Month in the Town of Reading and urge members of the Reading community to recognize the contributions made by members of the LGBTQ+ community and the importance of this month.”
The town will hold a Pride Parade starting at the library on June 12. Other events include a party on the common along with a half-mile Rainbow Run on June 16.
In a night of proclamations, the Select Board also honored National Public Works Week which began Sunday and runs through Saturday. And it declared June 19 as Juneteenth and that the town will “continue to support the nationwide celebration of Juneteenth Independence Day throughout the United States of America.”
The Select Board also heard of plans for a Juneteenth event. An RMHS group, Students of Color and Allies for Equity, Justice, and Inclusion, will hold a movie night at Washington Park on Saturday, June 18. The event will start at 6 p.m. with the movie “Hidden Figures” showing at 7:30 p.m.
Reading Assessor Victor Santaniello has a new title, “hat trick Vic,” after a 5-0 vote by the Select Board. Prior to Tuesday, Santaniello was part of an inter-municipal agreement in which his services were shared by Wakefield and Reading. But for the next three years he’ll add Lynnfield to the list of towns he’s responsible for.
Select Board members supported the idea, in part because it saves Reading roughly 15 percent of his salary. But they were also concerned about his increased workload.
“I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t think I could do it,” said Santaniello.
The new agreement takes effect July 1 and is set to expire on June 30, 2025.
Town Accountant Sharon Angstrom gave the board a quarterly look at town finances and the news was all good.
“Overall, no real concern of a revenue deficit as we have collected 98.45 percent of the projected revenues with almost 1.65 months remaining in the fiscal year,” she said as part of her presentation.
