READING - In conjunction with the start of school on Wednesday the School Committee has issued a statement regarding the status of the leave of absence taken by School Superintendent John Doherty on June 28.
Dr. Doherty announced his departure at the end of the School Committee meeting on June 27, for “personal and family responsibilities.” He closed his statement by saying “I want to thank the School Committee for their continued support during my leave. I look forward to coming back.
School Committee statement
The statement by School Committee chair Chuck Robinson appears below.
“As many of you are aware from previous updates, our Superintendent went on a Family Medical Leave earlier this summer. This current leave is set to expire on September 10th. I want to assure you that I have been in close contact all summer with Central Office Staff to ensure the continued progress of our School District over these summer months. I'd like to take a moment to commend their hard work, dedication to our students, and ability to pull together as a team. We are grateful to both them and our building principals.”
“At this point, we do not know the Superintendent's return date. However, I can tell you that when we have that information, we will share it as honestly and transparently as we possibly can.”
An earlier statement by the School Committee in early July clarified the roles of the school administration in Doherty’s absence and how the public should address questions or interact with the administration on a variety of functional responsibilities.
