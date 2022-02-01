READING - Should Town Manager Robert LeLacheur receive a retirement bonus?
The Select Board will apparently tonight consider whether the veteran Town Hall CEO deserves such a parting gift for years-of-service rendered during a virtual meeting that begins at 7 p.m.
Language about the optional “termination pay” is included in Reading’s charter and according to Town Accountant Sharon Angstrom, the fringe benefit was established to encourage the town manager to give sufficient notice to the Select Board of any plans to retire or depart the community.
Angstrom, who will apparently discuss the clause with the Select Board while providing a quarterly update about the community’s finances, is asking the board to render a decision before March 1 about whether to award the bonus to LeLacheur.
Per the clause, the Select Board may opt to pay the outgoing Town Manager any amount up to a full-year’s salary as a reward for services rendered. LeLacheur this year is scheduled to earn roughly $199,000, according to a copy of his final three-year contract.
“If the Select Board decides to award this benefit, I will need to know how much termination pay has been agreed on in advance of the April Town Meeting to request adequate funding. The warrant for Town Meeting closes on March 1, so a decision before that would be sufficient,” the town accountant wrote in a recent Jan. 25 memo to the Select Board.
“As a standard practice, I like to look at what was done in the past. The research here was pretty light as we only had one prior Town Manager. I researched and found that Peter Heckenbleikner was paid three months' severance pay when he retired in June 2013,” Angstrom added.
The last time the Select Board debated whether to award the severance pay, town officials did express concern about whether the bonus would artificially boost Heckenbleikner’s annual pension payments. At the time, LeLacheur assured the board that the severance package would not be factored into Retirement Board’s calculations for determining future pension payments.
